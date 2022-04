JAMAICA PLAIN (CBS) – A Randolph man was seriously wounded in a shootout with Boston Police early Thursday morning in Jamaica Plain. Police said they attempted to stop a car near the Shattuck Hospital just before 1 a.m. but the driver, 31-year-old Jeff Anilus of Randolph, crashed, jumped out and ran off. Officers ran after him and police said that’s when he pulled out a gun. “During this foot pursuit the suspect turned around pointed a firearm at the officers and discharged at officers directly at them. At this time, several officers discharged their firearms striking the suspect multiple times. The...

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO