The Boston Celtics (47-30) are favored by 14.5 points as they ready to play the Indiana Pacers (25-52) on April 1, 2022. A 223.5-point total has been set for the game. The Celtics lost 106-98 to the Heat in their last outing on Wednesday. Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 28 points in the loss. They were favored by 5 points and failed to cover the spread, and the teams combined to fall short of the 213.5 point total. The Pacers lost 125-118 to the Nuggets in their last contest on Wednesday. Buddy Hield racked up a team-high 20 points in the loss. They covered the spread as 10-point underdogs, and the teams combined to hit the over on the 237 point total.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO