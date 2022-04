SANDYSTON — A Sussex County general store, in business for nearly 140 years, has new owners. They'll be introducing some modern touches but are committed to retaining the building's history. Paul and Emily Csencsits will take over the Hainesville General Store on Route 206 as of Friday. The couple becomes the fifth family to own the historic building, which has been a staple of the township since 1883. ...

