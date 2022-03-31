ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland weather: Thunderstorms swing through Baltimore region, causing flurry of advisories

By Ngan Ho, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MxJTX_0evE3t6D00
High winds blew a tree onto a van, splitting it in two Thursday afternoon on Rollingfield Road and Devere Lane in Catonsville. No one was injured. Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Strong thunderstorms swept through the region Thursday night with strong winds and some hail causing a flurry of advisories.

A cold front is sitting over western Maryland and it will continue to sweep east overnight, the National Weather Service forecast said, which will bring more stable conditions and likely end the threat for thunderstorms around Baltimore.

The weather service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil and Prince George’s counties. The advisory expired at 9 p.m.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Shorelines in low-lying areas in the city and Southern Baltimore could see up to 1.5 feet of inundation above ground level, NWS said.

The storm Thursday night produced 60 mph wind gusts and hail the size of quarters, according to the weather service. The only reported damage from the storm logged by the weather service was a tree that fell down on a house in the 200 block of South Main Street in Westminster.

Throughout Thursday, Thames Street in Baltimore City saw 3 feet of flooding and the promenade at the dragon boat dock in the Inner Harbor also flooded. Bowley’s Quarter also reported high waters and tides at Fort McHenry were about 2 feet above normal.

Here’s the forecast from NWS

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Low around 50. South wind 11 to 16 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

