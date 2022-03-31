Knights get first SAC win

RED SPRINGS – West Bladen got strong pitching to make up for a shaky defense, and the Knights got some timely hitting to get past Red Springs on the road Wednesday, 4-3.

The win improved West Bladen to 5-6 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

The red Devils got on the board first, with two runs in the third inning — helped by two Knights errors.

But West Bladen answered right back, knotting the game at 2-2 in the top of the fourth behind singles from Hunter Smith and Brycen Blackmon ahead of two passed balls to score one run and a fielder’s choice RBI from Hunter Elks.

The Knights took the lead with a run in the top of the fifth behind a two-out walk to Alex Strange, who stole second, a wild pitch and an infield RBI single from Blackmon.

The lead grew to 4-2 in the top of the sixth — in dramatic fashion. Alex Brisson took first when he was hit by a pitch with two outs and went to second on a balk. Josh Russ then bounced a single to put runners at the corners and, moments later, Brisson made a mad dash for the plate and was safe with a steal of home.

Red Springs started a rally in the bottom of the sixth and plated a run, but the rally fizzled there.

Brisson, who had come on in relief of Garrison Carr in the sixth, struck out the side in the seventh to earn the save.

Carr worked five innings and a batter, gave up one earned run, three hits and fanned three.

At the plate, Blackmon was 3-for-4 with an RBI.