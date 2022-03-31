ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Springs, NC

Knights get first SAC win

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 20 hours ago

RED SPRINGS – West Bladen got strong pitching to make up for a shaky defense, and the Knights got some timely hitting to get past Red Springs on the road Wednesday, 4-3.

The win improved West Bladen to 5-6 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

The red Devils got on the board first, with two runs in the third inning — helped by two Knights errors.

But West Bladen answered right back, knotting the game at 2-2 in the top of the fourth behind singles from Hunter Smith and Brycen Blackmon ahead of two passed balls to score one run and a fielder’s choice RBI from Hunter Elks.

The Knights took the lead with a run in the top of the fifth behind a two-out walk to Alex Strange, who stole second, a wild pitch and an infield RBI single from Blackmon.

The lead grew to 4-2 in the top of the sixth — in dramatic fashion. Alex Brisson took first when he was hit by a pitch with two outs and went to second on a balk. Josh Russ then bounced a single to put runners at the corners and, moments later, Brisson made a mad dash for the plate and was safe with a steal of home.

Red Springs started a rally in the bottom of the sixth and plated a run, but the rally fizzled there.

Brisson, who had come on in relief of Garrison Carr in the sixth, struck out the side in the seventh to earn the save.

Carr worked five innings and a batter, gave up one earned run, three hits and fanned three.

At the plate, Blackmon was 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Comments / 0

Related
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Lady Falcons surge past Point, 6-2

HARTFORD, W.Va. — Two victories against Lady Knights in as many days. After winning against Cabell Midland Tuesday, the Wahama softball team defeated its cross-county rivals, the Point Pleasant Lady Knights, 6-2 at home Wednesday evening. The Lady Falcons (7-0) got on the board early in Wednesday’s ballgame, with...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Red Springs, NC
Red Springs, NC
Sports
Baker City Herald

Bulldogs breeze past Marsing, 18-2

Baker’s softball team was eager to play in front of its home fans for the first time in 2022. Perhaps a trifle too eager. But after a sluggish first inning on a blustery Tuesday evening, March 29, the Bulldogs dominated Marsing, Idaho, breezing to an 18-2 win in five innings on Steiger Field at the Baker Sports Complex.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
Bladen Journal

HISTORIC GAME

It’s a big moment for fans of both North Carolina and Duke basketball. For the first time in the rivalry’s history, Duke and UNC will meet in the NCAA tournament Saturday — in the Final Four, no less. However, this year’s Final Four game won’t be on...
BASKETBALL
Bladen Journal

Lady Knights get big soccer, softball wins in Red Springs

RED SPRINGS – The visiting Lady Knights got a pair of goals from Hannah Hester and held off Red Springs for a 4-2 conference win on Tuesday. Jazmy Funez ripped home another goal for West Bladen and Kaden Thurman also scored for the Lady Knights in the victory. Thurman, Sarah Dillard and Makayla Wrights each tallied assists in the match.
RED SPRINGS, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Smith
Baker City Herald

Bulldogs hold off Homedale, 8-6

The Baker baseball team used two big innings and solid relief pitching to hold off the Homedale Trojans 8-6 in the Bulldogs’ home opener on a chilly and windy Wednesday evening, March 30, at the Sports Complex. After spotting Homedale a 1-0 lead after half an inning, the Bulldogs,...
BAKER COUNTY, OR
Bladen Journal

Tune in to Saturday’s big game

So there’s a rather big basketball game on Saturday night … perhaps you’ve heard of the matchup: North Carolina versus Duke in the Final Four of the NCCAA tournament. Talk about some serious March Madness. You can read more about it today on pages 1A and 3B.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy