PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A letter sent to the Kenney administration urges Philadelphia officials to reconsider new rules over streeteries. Restaurant owners say the city is imposing expensive fees and burdensome regulations, threatening the existence of some streeteries. Some are already going away. Outside The Love restaurant near 18th and Walnut Streets in Center City, its streetery has been removed due to a new regulation that forbids them in traffic lanes. “When they were popping up all over the city I was like, ‘man this is cool,'” Nick Deninno said. Streeteries are still up across the street at AKA and other restaurants since these...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO