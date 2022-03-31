ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cactus League report: Michael Kopech to make his 1st spring start for White Sox as Cubs’ Drew Smyly tests new changeup

By LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
 21 hours ago
Cubs outfielder Ian Happ runs the bases during spring training on March 16, 2022, at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Chicago White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech will be on the mound in Cactus League game for the first time this spring Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Left-hander Drew Smyly tested a split-changeup Wednesday, a pitch he hopes to use more this year after finding the grip in the offseason.

Chicago Tribune baseball writers Meghan Montemurro and LaMond Pope will provide updates from the Cactus League on Monday through Friday throughout spring training.

Cubs spring training

What we saw

Seiya Suzuki’s showed off his power, connecting on a two-run homer to center field in the fourth inning for his first hit of the spring. Suzuki punished an 87-mph fastball from Seattle Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales.

Left-hander Drew Smyly is expected to be used as a starter to open the season and overall accomplished what he needed to do ahead of a final Cactus League. The Mariners scored one run off Smyly, who walked one batter, gave up four hits and struck out four in 2⅔ innings.

Right-hander Jesse Chavez, a non-roster invitee, helped his case to be part of the opening-day bullpen with four strikeouts and one walk during two scoreless innings in which he did not allow a hit.

What to watch for in today’s game

The Cubs are off Thursday and play split-squad games Friday at the Arizona Diamondbacks (3:10 p.m. CT) and at the Milwaukee Brewers (3:10 p.m. CT)

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks makes his final Cactus League start against the Diamondbacks while right-hander Keegan Thompson takes the mound against the Brewers.

They said it

”It’s definitely on my radar. I always hated that pesky smaller hitter to start, and I don’t want to knock his height, but as a catcher to lock that in as a pitcher early on, and his bat-to-ball skills are real, I mean some of the best in the league. He’s hit some balls hard, seems to command the strike zone. Getting on base is just another priority that he understands we want from him. His hit tool is real so it’s been really impressive so far.”

— Manager David Ross on whether Nick Madrigal will hit leadoff in the regular season like he has in Cactus League games

Don’t miss

Smyly threw all his pitches Wednesday against the Mariners, even a splitter-changeup a few times. It’s a pitch he is still trying to develop. He threw a circle changeup early in his career, but “the analytics didn’t like it, nobody really liked it.” So, Smyly trashed the pitch and started throwing his curveball more.

During the offseason, Smyly was playing around with a splitter grip when he came across a more natural and comfortable one to use for his split-change. He plans to keep throwing it and believes it could become a good pitch. However, he needs a lot more reps using it in game situations.

“If that was a normal game, I probably wouldn’t have thrown it in the two situations I threw it,” Smyly said.

One of them hit Jesse Winker and the other led to his lone walk. Smyly was satisfied with his performance and believes he is in a good spot with his workload after throwing about 45 pitches.

“I’ve always viewed myself as a starter,” Smyly said. “They told me I’ll start, so it was more of just if they need me in the pen or whatever the case, I’m definitely OK and versatile enough to do that role. But I definitely signed here to be a starting pitcher.”

White Sox spring training

What we saw

Dylan Cease continued a strong spring, allowing two hits while striking out three in four scoreless innings Wednesday against the Texas Rangers at Camelback Ranch.

The right-hander has eight strikeouts in seven innings in two Cactus League starts. He has allowed just one run on three hits.

“It was solid, exactly what we need at this point of the year,” Cease said.

What to watch for in today’s game

vs. the Cincinnati Reds, 8:05 p.m. CT at Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear, Ariz.

Michael Kopech makes his first Cactus League start this spring. The right-hander is moving back to the rotation after spending most of last year in the bullpen . Kopech is scheduled to pitch two innings.

“I’m going to embrace observational analytics to the point to where I suffocate it,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said.

Vince Velasquez, Craig Kimbrel and Garrett Crochet are among the Sox also listed to pitch.

They said it

“Patience is key. Especially this last week. A lot of guys are going to get antsy wanting to get up (to Detroit for the opener), but we’ve still got work to do here.”

— Second baseman Josh Harrison on approaching the final days of spring training.

Don’t miss

After retiring the first batter in the fifth inning of a “B” Game on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, starter Lance Lynn looked at La Russa and with a smile and asked to face one more hitter. The coaching staff politely declined.

“Seventy (pitches) was the number,” Lynn said. “So they wouldn’t let me go anymore.”

Lynn got five “ups,” pitching into the equivalent of the fifth inning against a lineup that included Chris Taylor. Lynn said the outing was “good.”

“Got my pitch count in, got my ups in,” said Lynn, who reached 70 pitches. “Pitch count is rising. That’s all it’s about.”

Lynn and Lucas Giolito are under consideration to start opening day.

Comments / 0

