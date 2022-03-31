ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Police name Topeka man accused of murdering baby

By Mark Feuerborn
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RRabT_0evE2QjT00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have named a man accused of killing a baby during a Wednesday morning assault.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NKgeO_0evE2QjT00
Trayvonne Jones’ mugshot. (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

Trayvonne Damont Jones, 21, of Topeka, faces charges including:

  • First-degree murder
  • Second-degree murder
  • Abuse of a child
  • Aggravated child endangerment
  • Two counts of aggravated battery
Young KC mother gets eviction notice after domestic violence situation

Jones knew the victims he attacked and there is no further danger to the community, according to the Topeka Police Department. The assault happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of Southwest Byron, which is in the College Hill Apartments area near Washburn University.

TPD said a baby later died at a local hospital as a result of its injuries during the incident. The baby’s mother was also hurt in the assault, but was treated and released.

A Topeka police car stakes out the scene of an alleged assault, where a baby died March 30, 2022. (KSNT Photo/James Ryan)

Jones’ arrest came after TPD said it took multiple people to the Topeka Law Enforcement Center for further questioning. Officers stayed at the scene of the assault for hours, going into the afternoon as detectives investigated.

Police took Jones to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, and a jail representative told KSNT 27 News around 6 p.m. that he is being processed as an inmate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Double homicide victims were living in shed, court documents say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New court documents have been released regarding the deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan on Super Bowl Sunday. Brandon Gage Prouse, 20, was arrested on Feb. 15 in relation to a shooting that killed two people on Super Bowl Sunday and charged five days later. According to an affidavit, on […]
WICHITA, KS
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Police: Missing man murdered, two suspects identified

Police say a man reported missing in late 2020 has been murdered, and two suspects have been identified. The victim is Albert Aukai Manners, who was 35 when he was reported missing on Dec. 1, 2020. Family members reported not hearing from him since the middle of November 2020. Police...
HILO, HI
KSNT News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Kansas City businessman shot to death at gas pump

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police on Tuesday released the name of the man shot and killed at a gas station Monday afternoon in Kansas City, and it’s a local remodeling businessman. The homicide victim was identified as Kirk Whittaker, 34, of Kansas City. Whittaker ran Whittaker Remodeling LLC,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Abilene woman arrested on requested drug, other charges

An Abilene woman was arrested after a vehicle and other items taken from a north Salina residence were found with her at a vacant house in another part of town. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that officers were called to a residence in the 300 block of Forest Avenue on Wednesday for the report of a burglary the day before.
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Domestic Violence#Washburn University#Tpd#Ksnt 27 News
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KSN News

‘Shot over 80 times:’ Man accused in Topeka drive-by that hit toddler

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally reported details about the arrest shared by the Wichita Police Department. The Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office have now shared clarification that some of WPD’s information was incorrect. WICHITA (KSNT) – Wichita police have arrested a man Thursday who they say was involved in a Topeka […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

KBI: 2 wanted for Kansas homicide arrested in Hutchinson

RUSH COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Special Agents made multiple arrests connected to the January 2022 murder of 61-year-old Leslie Randa, according to a media release from the KBI. Just before 8:30p.m. Friday, Jennifer Page Stipe, 48, and Darin Lee McBee, 58, both of 325 Marla...
RUSH COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Man hospitalized after incident at I-70 rest area

ELLSWORTH COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Friday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Hyundai Elantra driven by Martin Miquel Estrada, 29, Kansas City, Mo., entered the westbound rest area at I-70 and Kansas 156. The driver did not make the...
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Family asking for help after mom, son die in crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is asking for help after two family members died in a car crash earlier this month. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 42-year-old Cornella Jasper was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus eastbound on S 32nd St in Manhattan. In the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Laclede Record

Local car dealer charged with fraud

A Lebanon car salesman has been charged with consumer fraud, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, is accused of 13 violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales. Charged in Laclede County, Hill faces 13 felony counts of deceptive business practices. The charges allege that Hill falsely promised consumers that they would receive proper title and warranties with their purchase of a used car, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office. Hill then failed to provide titles to the vehicles, honor promised warranties, and in at least one instance, failed to provide the vehicle entirely, the release said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KSNT News

Topeka man charged with rape of 14 year old

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 19-year-old Topeka man is in custody and has been charged with rape following an “incident” in the southwest part of Shawnee County, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives arrested Anthony D. Rodriguez, 19, on Tuesday, March 15, around 4 p.m. following an investigation into a sexual offense that took […]
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy