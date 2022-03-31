ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

TODAY 2GO: Start your day with all the top headlines for March 31

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QjvLj_0evE1uuW00

Eight homes destroyed in Punta Gorda fire, Naples 12-year-old seriously injured after being hit by van, Fort Myers salon arsonist arrested again, hot, humid & windy day ahead.

These stories & more — Lisa Spooner and Meteorologist Jason Dunning have everything you need to start your day.

Press play for the news you need to start your day:

Just starting your day? NBC2 has everything you need to know this morning:

Tune in to NBC2 at 11 for the latest details on these stories and developing stories throughout the day!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Punta Gorda, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Naples, FL
WKRG News 5

Severe weather damage across northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A line of dangerous storms churned across northwest Florida Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The WKRG News 5 Weather Team tracked the destructive weather, including a likely tornado in Okaloosa County. Here we’re tracking the damage from the severe weather event. We will continue to update this story as we confirm […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2go#Humid Windy Day Ahead
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Get your umbrellas ready: South Florida expecting unsettled weekend weather due to stalled cold front

Low humidity and high fire hazards have been South Florida’s recent weather trends, but both will begin changing Thursday afternoon as the regions enters what forecasters are calling a “transition day.” A cold front moving into the area from the north and west is expected to stall near Lake Okeechobee on Friday and Saturday, according to Robert Garcia, senior meteorologist for the National ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
click orlando

TIMELINE: Heavy rain, storms likely in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – A few strong storms will be possible in Central Florida Thursday evening through Friday morning. A line of storms ahead of a new cold front will likely be weakening on approach to the region, but heavy rain and lightning will be possible. An isolated damaging wind...
ENVIRONMENT
L. Cane

Where are the Best Retirement Spots in Florida?

There's no question that, for many, Florida is a desirable retirement spot. In 2021, SmartAsset ranked Florida as the number 1 destination for retirees. Arizona came in second place. There's much to like about the sunshine state in retirement. The weather is nice, and the state is tax-friendly. One can live an active lifestyle surrounded by nature, and there are plenty of attractions and amenities.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy