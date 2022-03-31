ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightfoot announces $12.5 million in transportation cost relief for Chicago commuters

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Instead of forfeiting $18 million in revenue by offering a temporary reprieve from her own gas tax hike, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a new program that will have the city will providing financial assistance for motorists and mass transit riders. Chicago Moves is a financial assistance program...

Jake Wells

Mayor Announces Plan To Fight Crime On Public Transportation

El Train ChicagoPhoto by Rene Schwietzke (Creative Commons) Have you heard about or even seen a crime being committed on public transportation? You likely have. Well, the City of Chicago and Chicago Transit Authority recently shared new measures that aim to improve public safety and security for Chicago commuters on public transportation.
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot to provide update on COVID-19 in Chicago; vaccines available at several CPS schools Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join Dr. Allison Arwady Tuesday morning for an update on the covid-19 situation in Chicago.With all the numbers going down, from cases to hospitalizations to the positivity rate, COVID is at the lowest levels we've seen in months.If you still need a vaccine, you can get one Tuesday during vaccine clinics at several Chicago Public Schools.Eleven schools are hosting clinics from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., including Drummond, Libby, Mayer, Perez and Whitney.Chicago's vaccine mandate for city employees remains in place, and with the deadline having come and gone, thousands of city workers could be put on no-pay status.About a dozen aldermen are calling for a special City Council meeting to demand the mayor change vaccine-related requirements for city workers.This is happening the same week that city employees who are not in compliance with the vaccination mandate are supposed to start going on no-pay status. But that deadline is again a bit fuzzy.  
NBC Chicago

Lightfoot Promises More Resources as Chicago Takes on Crime, Safety Issues

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot attended a town hall meeting Wednesday to discuss additional safety plans her administration is putting in place, with more than 200 people attending the event at Chicago State University. Lightfoot, facing a 2023 campaign that promises to focus heavily on crime and safety issues, said that...
Pitchfork

Prince Estate Announces Chicago Exhibition

Prince: The Immersive Experience will debut in Chicago on June 9. The exhibition will feature 10 rooms modeled on aspects of Prince lore, including a working reconstruction of Paisley Park’s Studio A, a walk-in recreation of the Purple Rain cover art, and “an audiovisual dance party designed by Prince’s lighting designer Roy Bennett,” according to a press release. The Prince Estate teamed with Superfly for the exhibition, which charges $39.50 entry. It is due to run until October 9.
