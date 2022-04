WASHINGTON — Nine anti-abortion activists have been indicted on federal felony charges for blocking the entrance to a D.C. clinic in October 2020. The indictment was unsealed Wednesday in D.C. District Court charging a group of activists from around the country with forcing their way into the Washington Surgi-Clinic on F Street NW and using chains and rope to block the entrance.

