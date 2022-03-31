ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Casa Borrega celebrates Latin culture

WWL-TV
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Hugo Montero was once one of the people who thought New Orleans could use more authentic Mexican food. "As a Mexican, if I go to Mexican place, if I don't see enchiladas en mole or chile relleno I will be a little bit disappointed. I'm not criticizing. You're...

www.wwltv.com

WCBD Count on 2

IAAM celebrates Gullah Geechee culture through music

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum (IAAM) celebrated Gullah Geechee culture Saturday. It’s a culture that began in the Charleston area more than 500 years ago. “This is one of our signature programs,” Reverend DeMett Jenkins, IAAM’s director of faith-based programs, said. “We just want to make sure the culture right […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Thrillist

This Portland Coffeehouse Is a Celebration of Women and Indigenous Culture

Upon walking into Bison Coffeehouse, you’ll be greeted with artwork on the walls done by various Native American artists from different tribes, many of which were gifted to the owner, Loretta Guzman. As a member of the Shoshone-Bannock tribes, Guzman strives to promote and uplift her people in a positive way through her coffeehouse.
PORTLAND, OR
KOAT 7

Celebrate NM: National Hispanic Cultural Center Torreon Art Display

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Celebrate New Mexico, Todd Kurtz visits a stunning and enormous art display at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. It took the artist nearly 10 years to finish, and is a visual representation of the influences on Hispanic culture. To see more stories Celebrating...
TORREON, NM
simpleflying.com

Mexico City's Old Texcoco Airport Will Be Turned Into A National Park

The Mexican government signed a decree declaring the area where the Texcoco International Airport was being built until 2019 a protected national park, effectively blocking any possible attempt to restart its construction in the future. Texcoco - from a lake to an airport to a lake. On Monday, the Mexican...
LIFESTYLE
Person
Oretha Castle Haley
ABC13 Houston

Pioneertown: Celebrating the culture of the American West for 75 years

PIONEERTOWN, Calif. -- Pioneertown, a real town with around 300 residents, is celebrating its diamond jubilee. Many call the small town, a modern-day Mayberry. "It is a working Hollywood movie set built by the old film cowboys," said Greg Herring, an actor and gunfighter for Pioneertown. "A town that's rich...
PIONEERTOWN, CA
#Mexican Food#Mexico#Tulane University#Latinos
POPSUGAR

This Is Why Dominicans Eat Habichuelas Con Dulce During Semana Santa

While I don't consider myself religious, every year I look forward to Semana Santa (Holy Week). Growing up, I remember my excitement for the meals we would eat that week including pescado de coco (fish in coconut milk) with arroz con guandules on Viernes Santos (Good Friday) and the large batch of Dominican habichuelas con dulce my abuela Celeste always makes. Dominicans love this rich and creamy dish that's traditionally made with red kidney beans, coconut milk, evaporated milk, sugar, raisins, cinnamon sticks, cloves, allspice, Dominican vanilla extract, and batata (Dominican sweet potato). But the history behind it is even more interesting than the dessert itself.
FOOD & DRINKS

