Casa Borrega celebrates Latin culture

While I don't consider myself religious, every year I look forward to Semana Santa (Holy Week). Growing up, I remember my excitement for the meals we would eat that week including pescado de coco (fish in coconut milk) with arroz con guandules on Viernes Santos (Good Friday) and the large batch of Dominican habichuelas con dulce my abuela Celeste always makes. Dominicans love this rich and creamy dish that's traditionally made with red kidney beans, coconut milk, evaporated milk, sugar, raisins, cinnamon sticks, cloves, allspice, Dominican vanilla extract, and batata (Dominican sweet potato). But the history behind it is even more interesting than the dessert itself.

