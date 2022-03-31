Casa Borrega celebrates Latin culture

NEW ORLEANS — Hugo Montero was once one of the people who thought New Orleans could use more authentic Mexican food. "As a Mexican, if I go to Mexican place, if I don't see enchiladas en mole or chile relleno I will be a little bit disappointed. I'm not criticizing. You're...
Harlem Restaurant Week executive director Nikoa Evans-Hendricks discusses supporting Harlem legacy restaurants like Sylvia’s, Miss Mamie’s Spoonbread and other Harlem restaurants and cultural institutions like the Apollo Theater. Harlem Restaurant Week runs now through March 27.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum (IAAM) celebrated Gullah Geechee culture Saturday. It’s a culture that began in the Charleston area more than 500 years ago. “This is one of our signature programs,” Reverend DeMett Jenkins, IAAM’s director of faith-based programs, said. “We just want to make sure the culture right […]
Upon walking into Bison Coffeehouse, you’ll be greeted with artwork on the walls done by various Native American artists from different tribes, many of which were gifted to the owner, Loretta Guzman. As a member of the Shoshone-Bannock tribes, Guzman strives to promote and uplift her people in a positive way through her coffeehouse.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Celebrate New Mexico, Todd Kurtz visits a stunning and enormous art display at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. It took the artist nearly 10 years to finish, and is a visual representation of the influences on Hispanic culture. To see more stories Celebrating...
MEXICO CITY, March 18 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that U.S. airline company Delta is analyzing whether to fly to and from a new airport serving Mexico City. The newly constructed airport north of Mexico's capital, which is due to open later this month,...
NEW ORLEANS — A video taken from the Domino Sugar Refinery in Arabi shows the strong EF-3 tornado as it races across the Mississippi and actually spawns a second vortex behind it. Seeing the video, it actually appears as if a second tornado is forming from or near the...
The Mexican government signed a decree declaring the area where the Texcoco International Airport was being built until 2019 a protected national park, effectively blocking any possible attempt to restart its construction in the future. Texcoco - from a lake to an airport to a lake. On Monday, the Mexican...
PIONEERTOWN, Calif. -- Pioneertown, a real town with around 300 residents, is celebrating its diamond jubilee. Many call the small town, a modern-day Mayberry. "It is a working Hollywood movie set built by the old film cowboys," said Greg Herring, an actor and gunfighter for Pioneertown. "A town that's rich...
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local pizza place worked with the Ukrainian Cultural Center Sunday to help out people in Ukraine. Pizza Plant Italian Pub hosted the “Ukrainian Freedom Imperial Stout Celebration,” with a portion of all beer sales going to Ukrainian organizations. The pub usually does a Russian-themed stout celebration, but due to recent […]
LOS ANGELES — Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, has died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50. There were few immediate details on how Hawkins died, although the band said in a...
North Carolina fans probably didn’t expect to see the No. 8 seed reach the Final Four. Nor did they count on the Tar Heels opposing their arch-nemesis, Duke, in a colossal contest to determine which ACC foe earns a spot in the NCAA championship. Since North Carolina ended St....
While I don't consider myself religious, every year I look forward to Semana Santa (Holy Week). Growing up, I remember my excitement for the meals we would eat that week including pescado de coco (fish in coconut milk) with arroz con guandules on Viernes Santos (Good Friday) and the large batch of Dominican habichuelas con dulce my abuela Celeste always makes. Dominicans love this rich and creamy dish that's traditionally made with red kidney beans, coconut milk, evaporated milk, sugar, raisins, cinnamon sticks, cloves, allspice, Dominican vanilla extract, and batata (Dominican sweet potato). But the history behind it is even more interesting than the dessert itself.
