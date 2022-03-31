Loudoun Arbor Day Photo Contest Theme Announced

The City of Brentwood Tree Board will hold its annual Arbor Day Celebration on Saturday, April 2, at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library from 11am till 1pm. The celebration will include children’s activities and several environmental related vendors. The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department will also participate with a fire engine for kids to check out. Free ice cream will be provided by Bradley’s Creamery food truck and Middle Tennessee Electric Cooperation is always a popular sponsor who provides free hot dogs. Free tree seedlings will be distributed and local art studio, Spark Art, will be conducting tree friendly art projects.

