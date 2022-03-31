ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Gusty morning winds cause widespread damage

By Greg Shoup
 16 hours ago

Gusty ‘gradient’ winds not caused by thunderstorms roared through our area this morning. Winds were recorded at Fort Wayne Airport gusting up to 59 mph. Several reports of damage are coming in from these winds.

If you shot a photo of wind damage you can send it to us via Report it.

