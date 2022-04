President Biden said Thursday that his administration is working to protect Americans from the wave of anti-trans laws being passed at the state level. “To everyone celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility, I want you to know your president sees you,” Biden said in a video statement. “Our entire administration sees you for who you are, made in the image of God and deserving in dignity, respect and support. But we know it’s hard when there are those out there who don’t see you and don’t respect you.”

POTUS ・ 14 HOURS AGO