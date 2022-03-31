ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US STOCKS-Futures muted as Wall St heads for worst quarter since 2020

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 20 hours ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Futures: Dow off 0.1%, S&P up 0.02%, Nasdaq climbs 0.25%

March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures were subdued on Thursday as investors focused on the raging conflict in Ukraine and the outlook for U.S. interest rate hikes, with the main indexes on course for their worst quarterly performance since the pandemic crash in 2020.

Much of the optimism seen earlier this week around the peace talks faded as Ukrainian forces prepared for fresh Russian attacks in the southeast region. The countries will resume peace talks online on April 1.

Oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron both fell nearly 2% in premarket trading, tracking a 5% tumble in crude prices after news that the United States was considering a record release of reserves.

Still, the S&P 500 energy index is the top sectoral performer this quarter, headed for its best quarterly show ever as oil prices have rallied due to supply tightness from the war and Western sanctions on Russia, the second-largest crude exporter.

The war-induced surge in commodity prices has amplified concerns about inflation, currently at a 40-year high in the United States, and a more hawkish Federal Reserve, setting the three main U.S. indexes on course for their worst quarter since March 2020.

However, the benchmark S&P 500 index has rebounded more than 5% this month, powered by upbeat economic data and recovery in megacap stocks.

Tesla Inc, Apple, Meta Platforms Inc , Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp edged higher.

At 07:11 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 22 points, or 0.06%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.75 points, or 0.02%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 37.25 points, or 0.25%.

U.S.-listed shares of Baidu slipped 2.2% after the Chinese search engine giant said it was exploring options after it was added to a U.S. securities regulator’s list of companies facing the risk of being delisted. Its streaming affiliate iQIYI dropped 5.2%. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Comments / 0

Reuters
Reuters

386K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Related
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Alphabet Inc#Amazon Com Inc#Wall St#European#Dow#S P#Ukrainian#Russian#Exxon Mobil#Chevron
Fortune

Russia’s stock market is back with a bang after a month offline—but with massive limits on who can sell

Fortune must-read: “Russia’s stock market prepares to finally reopen. Here’s how bad the sell-off was the last time traders faced such a historic shutdown“. Traders in Moscow breathed a huge sigh of relief as Russia's main stock exchange went live again on Thursday after nearly a month in shutdown mode. Russian stocks jumped by more than 10% in the opening hour, but in severely limited trading.
STOCKS
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Reuters

386K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy