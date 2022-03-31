ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland fire in tiny home village turns spotlight on WA company

By Josh Cohen
Crosscut
Crosscut
 20 hours ago
On Monday, March 21, a fire broke out in a tiny-house village near downtown Oakland, California. Within 10 minutes, three of the shelters had completely incinerated and a fourth was damaged. Nobody was injured or killed, but five residents were displaced, losing their belongings in the wreckage of burnt and melted...

Curbed

Tiny-Home Fires Raise Bigger Questions About Housing for Homeless

Black smoke billowed over Oakland, California, on Monday as a major fire at a tiny-home village near Lake Merritt claimed three 64-square-foot shelters and the belongings of three residents. No one was hurt, but Tammy Michell, who had just moved into her home in December, said she barely made it out as the “walls were melting” around her. “I lost everything,” Michell told The Mercury News. The structures, made by a Seattle-area company called Pallet, are currently being used as shelter for formerly unhoused residents in at least 70 villages in the U.S., according to a representative for the company. In the wake of the disaster in Oakland, however, advocates, city officials, and residents of the tiny homes are asking about the safety of these units — and the long-term feasibility of tiny homes as a solution to the housing crisis.
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Firefighters Knock Down Fire at ‘Tiny Homes’ Community by Lake Merritt

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Oakland appear to have knocked down a fire at a “tiny homes” community near the southern end of Lake Merritt Monday morning, according to authorities. The Oakland Firefighters Twitter account posted the fire at 10:37 a.m. Monday, sharing a Citizen App video that showed the fire producing a large plume of black smoke in the area of 2nd Avenue and East 12th Street. The Lakeview Village tiny homes community opened in November and houses about 65 people. **Encampment Fire**2nd Ave & E12th Street. #oakland #oaklandfire 🎥@CitizenAppSFO pic.twitter.com/JWTC3W3Z5a — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) March 21, 2022 Another video shot from...
NBC Bay Area

3 Tiny Homes Destroyed in Village Near Lake Merritt

Fire destroyed three tiny homes in a new community near Lake Merritt in Oakland, displacing five people Monday morning, a fire spokesman said. Shortly after 10 a.m. dispatchers received word of a fire at Lakeview Village at Second Avenue and East 12th Street. The village opened in November and was...
Crosscut

Crosscut

As the Pacific Northwest’s independent, reader-supported, nonprofit news site, Crosscut strives to provide readers with the facts and analysis they need to intelligently participate in civic discourse, and to create a more just, equitable and sustainable society.

