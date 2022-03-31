ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dangerous Trend: Growing Number of Pills Containing Fentanyl Seized by Law Enforcement

By NIH/National Institute on Drug Abuse
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNIH-supported research highlights growing, dangerous trend, particularly for people new to drug use. Law enforcement seizures of pills containing illicit fentanyl increased dramatically between January 2018 and December 2021, according to a new study. The number of individual pills seized by law enforcement increased nearly 50-fold from the first quarter of...

Alice Farmer
18h ago

I don't do drugs, but I do have chronic pain from rheumatoid arthritis and age, well they just decided that we all just didn't need our pain medication I can have surgery, knee Replacements without out pain meds, when they took our prescribed pain meds, some turned to street pills, so sad in America, now does anyone underneath why there is way more deaths from pain meds then when they stopped us from getting them from Dr

