New WA police accountability law can now include past misconduct

By Melissa Santos
Crosscut
 19 hours ago
The body that licenses police officers in Washington state has decided to apply a new police accountability law to past misconduct, instead of only to officer misconduct that occurred after the law took effect last July. The vote by the state Criminal Justice Training Commission resolves a dispute between...

J_Lo
18h ago

What about politician accountability? Like if you sign an unconstitutional bill into law immediate removal and prison. Or if you blatantly disregard the vote of the people? Of if you interview a wanted felon but let him go to pursue misdemeanor smear campaign charges against a Sheriff instead?

LAW ENFORCEMENT
Crime & Safety
Crosscut

Crosscut

