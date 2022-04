In the five years since I became Chancellor of the Alabama Community College System, nothing has been a higher priority than making sure we provide world-class, affordable education and training so our students have the skills to succeed in a constantly evolving economy. During this time, we’ve successfully aligned our community colleges with the needs of Alabama business and industry. This has been a priority for one simple reason -- workforce education and training that isn’t aligned with the state’s economic and job market needs is essentially worthless, a waste of both students’ time and taxpayers’ money.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO