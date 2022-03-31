Group gives Mid-South families resources to help students succeed

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — When measuring a child’s well-being, the classroom can reveal a lot.

FOX13 shared the results of a new report from a Tennessee agency earlier this month, which ranked Shelby County nearly last in the state for child well-being.

The Tennessee Commission on Child and Youth ranked Shelby County’s child well-being 94th out of 95 counties. The report also handed down recommendations that focused on educational improvements.

“It’s really easy with these to see the number 94, where Shelby County is, and kind of panic and think this is all bad,” said Kylie Graves, with the TN Commission on Children and Youth. “But, that was really one of the biggest jumps that I saw in Shelby Co. was that educational change between 2019 and 2020.”

The agency used data from 2020 for its rankings, reviewing 38-indicators. Graves says while Shelby County did well in a few areas, with low child abuse numbers, and a relatively low percentage of children without health insurance, classroom measures showed a lot of room for improvement.

“Shelby County does struggle a bit on graduation rate and some of the other educational indicators,” said Graves. “In 2019 Shelby Co. performed really well in Reading and Math Proficiency, ranking 13th and 25th. But in 2020 that dropped.”

In the agency’s report for 2020 for 3rd-8th Grade Reading and Math Proficiency, Shelby Co. ranked 80th and 88th respectively. It was also among the bottom group of counties with high suspensions and expulsions. And, at 81%, it had the lowest graduation rate in the state.

Rankings, the agency says, that are not meant to embarrass, but to provide an opportunity for communities to reflect, and lean into the programs that can help improve these factors.

“It’s always difficult when a county ranks near the bottom because there are people in the county working to support these children, who want the best for their kids,” said Graves. “They know the issues that their kids are facing. They’re aware that they’re a teacher and that their classes are struggling to meet these benchmarks, or they know that their kids are hungry, or there’s not enough money to go around.”

There are several groups and organizations working to help students and their families in Shelby Co., such as Communities in Schools Memphis. It’s an organization that focuses on dropout prevention.

“Being in this work these numbers did not surprise us,” said Communities in Schools Memphis CEO, Sonji Branch. “This report illuminates what we already know so unfortunately to be the case about too many of our families in Shelby Co. and that is that too many of them are in serious need of help.”

Since 2014, CIS has worked with schools in Shelby County to help students succeed by connecting families to resources. It reaches these families through 21-campuses in Memphis-Shelby County Schools and the Achievement School District.

“In order for a child to be able to thrive academically, they have to live in safe, secure housing,” said Branch. “They have to have transportation to school. They have to have quality, nutritious meals. We have to meet them where they are. And from the hours of maybe 6a.m. to 6p.m., 12 hours a day potentially, the school is where the child is. When you start asking questions, when you get to the realization that a child doesn’t have a uniform and you really spend time building that relationship you may also find out that that family has some housing insecurity issues, or they may have transportation issues.”

Branch says once her team and school partners address any outside needs that may be impacting a child inside the classroom, they see a change.

“Through this effort of mobilizing resources inside of schools through the point of contact through a specialist, we’ve been able to see graduation rates improve for our case managed students,” said Branch. “We’ve been able to see parents have better access to pathways of support that increase economic mobility. Our students they are our champions. So many of them have been able to see some of their dreams come true, literally from the standpoint of college acceptances, being able to have the resources, the supplies that they need to go off to college.”

While Branch says she’s seen students in her organization thrive, she admits the data from 2020 in the child well-being report, should be a wakeup call to the entire community.

“What this report shows us is that one too many of our families were struggling prior to the pandemic and the pandemic only made things worse,” said Branch. “The report is seen as a rallying cry for our community from every level, from grassroots organizations all the way up to the legislature, in thinking about how do we galvanize our community to help to support our students and more importantly their families, their guardians because when they have the support that they need, ultimately our students have the support that they need.”

Families can connect with Communities in Schools to get resources for help with tutoring, clothing, housing, employment and much more, through their child’s school. CIS is also always welcoming help in the form of donations or volunteers.

FOX13 also reached out to MSCS for comment on the education data from the state agency report. A spokesperson said the report addressed overall challenges of youth, and pointed us to county government leaders for comment instead. They also highlighted additional programs the district offers to help struggling students, such as -- Social-Emotional Learning, Reading Readiness, and the new Family Wellness Centers.

©2022 Cox Media Group