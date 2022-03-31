ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkeye, IA

Former Hawkeye hired to lead Georgia women’s basketball team

By PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia has hired former Hawkeye Katie Abrahamson-Henderson as its new women’s basketball coach. She is just the third full-time head coach in the program’s history. Abrahamson-Henderson, who led UCF to a school record for wins this season with a 26-4 mark,...

