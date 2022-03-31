ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Crime Line having issues in Hampton Roads

WAVY News 10
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the meantime, those who are trying to...

www.wavy.com

Virginian-Pilot

Street racing across Hampton Roads? Police ask public to keep an eye out this weekend

The Portsmouth Police Department warned residents to keep an eye out for illegal street racing this weekend across Hampton Roads. The department said in news release Friday that it received information “that indicates there may be unlawful street racing in the coming days throughout Hampton Roads.” Police urged citizens to help police keep the street clear by reporting any suspicious road ...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton police investigating burglary at Metro PCS

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects who burglarized a Metro PCS location in Hampton overnight. According to police, the call for the commercial burglary came in around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the Metro PCS in the 3900 block of Kecoughtan Road.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Man shot while walking along the road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning. A tweet from the division said that emergency services got the call at 12:12 a.m. that there had been gunshots on the 2600 block of Cunningham Drive. When police...
HAMPTON, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Jackson, Ridgeland agree on County Line Road project

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Cities of Jackson and Ridgeland have agreed to split the cost of a project to resurface East County Line Road. The Northside Sun reported the project will run from South Wheatley Street to Old Canton Road. The project includes milling, an overlay of asphalt, re-striping, concrete repairs and new traffic […]
JACKSON, MS
WAVY News 10

Man shot 2 on Garfield Drive in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested after two men were shot Friday night on Garfield Drive in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, police say. On Monday morning, police announced the arrest of Sean P. Knight, 34, and finally acknowledged there was a shooting, after originally only calling it an “incident.” The Norfolk resident is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Roads authors reach out to troubled teens

Every day, sadly, we're reporting on crime, and too often the suspects are young adults or teenagers. Some local authors have asked "why?" And the writers are answering their own question in their new books. Read more: https://bit.ly/3qeebo6.
Virginian-Pilot

After deadly weekend in Hampton Roads, leaders voice concerns about gun violence

Local leaders and community members are considering strategies to tamp down gun violence after a series of shootings this weekend across Hampton Roads left four people dead and 11 others wounded. Among the options mentioned at community events this weekend in Norfolk: a city review of business practices at local bars after violent incidents, community gun buybacks and providing more ...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man facing 3 murder charges arrested in Hampton

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man facing murder charges after three people — his girlfriend, a father figure and his cousin — were all recently found dead was arrested overnight in Hampton. Police say 30-year-old Cola Beale was found in a home in Buckroe Beach...
HAMPTON, VA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, Newport News by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 08:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chesapeake; Hampton, Poquoson; Newport News; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Northampton; Suffolk; Virginia Beach; York FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. In Virginia, Chesapeake, Gloucester, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Mathews, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Northampton, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach and York. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may also occur in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - |Showers and thunderstorms are ongoing across south central and southeastern Virginia, and interior northeast North Carolina, with additional showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon across coastal Tidewater and northeast North Carolina. A widespread 1 to 3 inches is expected over this watch area area, with locally higher totals possible. Any localized heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

After a violent weekend in Hampton Roads, community rallies for change

In less than 24 hours, 15 people were shot in five cities across Hampton Roads. Four of those people died from their injuries. After a violent weekend in Hampton Roads, community …. 10 On Your Side reveals security issue in Norfolk …. Top Local Headlines | March 22, 2022. Dairy...
NORFOLK, VA

