ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland extends housing state of emergency for 3 more years

By Emma Jerome
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 16 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVKhQ_0evDxm8O00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Wednesday night, Portland City Council voted to extend the citywide housing state of emergency for three more years.

The decision comes as the city tries to figure out a more permanent solution to the housing crisis.

Deputies save pregnant woman after stolen truck crashes into Tualatin River

In the meeting, Commissioner Dan Ryan explained a change in city code intended to end the emergency has fallen short of expectations. He said his bureau needs more time to arrange additional code changes, but the emergency declaration is necessary for existing projects to continue.

The housing state of emergency declaration gives the city flexibility when it comes to zoning. Portland’s zoning code does not allow mass shelters on industrial property, but with the extension the city says it can bypass those zoning laws to build shelters​

Commissioner Mingus Mapps voted for the extension but said doing so indicates deeper issues.

“This is the sixth time this housing emergency has been extended,” said Mapps. “To me, that points to the need for deeper structural change in how we go about organizing our attempts to address houselessness.”

PPB: 2 teens injured in SE Portland shooting

The council voted unanimously to extend the emergency for three years. The last extension took place a year ago in March.

Earlier this month, Mayor Ted Wheeler used his own emergency powers to create a new homeless service hub to streamline city efforts.

Meanwhile, homeless advocates denounce the mayor’s plans which include the creation of mass shelters that could house up to 1,000 people saying that’s not a permanent solution.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 4

Cody Hoffman
11h ago

Here's an idea....we make vagrancy a crime and instead of building shelter, we build work camps specifically for minimum security inmates and vagrants. Watch the "houseless" (an embarrassing appeasement term if there ever was one) problem vanish. Holding people accountable for their actions isn't wrong and we need to stop making excuses for people.

Reply
2
Check out more stories from
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News

19K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KXL

Judgement Filed Against City Commissioner JoAnn Hardesty

PORTLAND, Ore.– City Commissioner JoAnn Hardesty was sued by Bank of America in late November because she refused to pay $16,000 in credit card debt. She ran the charges up on two different cards. A Circuit Court judge in Multnomah County has issued orders of default against the Commissioner. Hardesty didn’t show up for court neither did her attorney. The judge ordered her to pay the debt and fees. The Commissioner has said repeatedly she paid for part of her campaign by using the credit cards. Jo Ann Hardesty who is up for re-election May, earns more than $127, 000.00 a year. She’s also responsible for millions of dollars of city money as part of her job.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
KTVL

Grants Pass couple says un-evictable tenant turned home into meth house during pandemic

Josephine County, OR — David and Tracy Greene say the man who lived in their rental property on Drury Lane in Grants Pass had been a normal tenant for two years. But then the pandemic hit, and he reportedly stopped working. The couple said the tenant had been using drugs and the home, which is next door to theirs, became constantly filled with unwanted guests they couldn't kick out due to the eviction moratorium.
GRANTS PASS, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Wheeler
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Moving Oregon’s border gains steam

In response to Mary Cooke’s March 15 letter “Many rural residents want to stay,” while it is true that many rural Oregon residents want to remain a part of Oregon, county elections held over the past year show that a strong majority of voters would rather be governed by Idaho. Greater Idaho measure campaigns have won their past six elections in Eastern Oregon, mostly by wide margins. Three more counties will vote in May, and more hope to qualify measures for the November ballot. Rural Oregonians are saying as loudly and clearly as they can that they want to change their state-level governance, and that moving the border with Idaho is their preferred solution. Such strong popular support for moving the border means this is an issue that should be getting more attention from media and legislators, not less. It’s time for elected leaders across the state to recognize and respect the wishes of voters and begin the discussion about moving Oregon’s border.
OREGON STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended into April

About 400,00 households in Oregon will continue to get food stamps next month. State officials said recipients will get the emergency benefit until April 12. Roughly 399,000 households in Oregon are set to receive the benefit extension. The amount varies on household size, but $95 is the minimum amount. Find more information here.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Zoning Laws#Emergency Powers#Portland City Council#Se Portland
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire

With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.     The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
WWEEK

One of These Republicans Could Actually Be Your Next Governor

One Thursday evening in February, hundreds of maskless Republicans packed into The River Church, a nondenominational evangelical house of worship located in a Salem strip mall. While all the leading GOP candidates for governor were there, pitching an alternative to four decades of Democratic rule in Oregon, it wasn’t your...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KTVZ

Landslide shuts U.S. Highway 101 on north Oregon coast

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. (KTVZ) — An active landslide has closed a stretch of U.S. Highway 101 in both directions Tuesday along the northern Oregon coast at milepost 47, north of Rockaway Beach, according to tweets from the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT tweeted a photo Tuesday morning showing a...
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
KXL

Former Red Lion Hotel On Columbia River Being Demolished

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The old Red Lion Hotel on the Columbia River along the waterfront in Vancouver is coming down. It’s part of a project by the Port of Vancouver to add more commercial space, retail shops and restaurants to the acreage they own there. The City of Vancouver has been in a major waterfront redevelopment mode since before the pandemic.
VANCOUVER, WA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy