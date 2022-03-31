ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father guilty of killing his 14-week-old daughter who died with 31 fractures and three brain bleeds

By Thomas Kingsley
 21 hours ago

A father has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his baby daughter, who died after suffering a catastrophic brain injury.

Christopher Easey, 31, of Little Thetford, Cambridgeshire , denied killing his 14-week-old daughter Eleanor before being found guilty of her manslaughter and of neglect, following a 10-week trial at Norwich Crown Court , Norfolk Police said.

Eleanor’s mother Carly Easey, 36, of Chedburgh, Suffolk was also found guilty of one count of neglect, police said. Both parents were initially charged with murder.

The couple’s friends, colleagues and family members told detectives her parents fed Eleanor custard cream biscuits and lemon cheesecake, gave her squash to drink and left her at home alone.

Jurors were told how Eleanor was taken to hospital on 18 December 2019 after being found unresponsive at home. A scan showed she had a significant head injury and recent bleeding between her skull and brain.

She was later transferred from a hospital in Norwich to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where doctors confirmed she had suffered a catastrophic brain injury.

Tests showed that Eleanor, who was malnourished, had suffered bleeds to her brain on three separate occasions, the most recent within 48 hours of her being admitted to hospital before dying on 20 December, 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YxwJk_0evDxBfd00

A Home Office post-mortem examination established the cause of her death as a head injury, that could have been caused by shaking or impact, along with 31 historical fractures, including to her ribs.

During the police investigation, officers discovered that Carly Easey had concealed her pregnancy.

In October, health visitors noticed bruising and scratches to Eleanor’s face, which Carly said were due to an ill-fitting car seat and the scratches were self-inflicted.

Both had denied six counts against them that dated from September 12 to December 20, 2019, the force said.

When asked by medics how Eleanor had sustained the fatal injuries, Christopher Easey said he had been forced to brake suddenly with Eleanor in the car.

A police examination of the couple’s car didn’t find any evidence that it had been involved in a collision or a situation when the driver had forcibly applied the brakes. In her interview, Carly Easey could not account for Eleanor’s injuries other than the bruising to Eleanor’s face.

However, evidence showed Carly Easey was not present at the time Eleanor had suffered the fatal brain injury, and prosecutors subsequently dropped the murder charge against her.

Detective Inspector Lewis Craske, who led the investigation on behalf of the Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team, said his thoughts are with Eleanor.

“She was only 14 weeks old when she died yet had 31 fractures to her fragile body and three separate bleeds on her brain.

“Eleanor’s parents, the very people who should have protected and loved her above everything and everyone else, failed her on an unimaginable scale from the moment she was born.

“She was neglected for much, if not all, of her short life.

“This has been a desperately sad, incredibly complex and highly emotive investigation for me and all those who have worked so very hard on bringing this case to court.”

Christopher Easey was remanded in custody and Carly Easey was bailed until their sentencing on 29 April.

The Independent

The Independent

