ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Megyn Kelly compares Will Smith to Meghan Markle 'whining about alleged racists in royal family'

By Elaine McCallig
Indy100
Indy100
 16 hours ago

US broadcaster Megyn Kelly has compared actor Will Smith to the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle by saying she puts them “in the same boat” for "whining".

Her comments follow Smith smacking comedian Chris Rock after he made a “G. I. Jane” joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia. The Men in Black star followed up the smack with a stern warning to keep Pinkett Smith’s name “out of [his] “f***ing mouth.”

She compared his outburst to Markle’s “whining and crying” about how she was treated by the royal family.

During an explosive interview with Oprah last year, Markle claimed there had been questions around “how dark” she and her husband Prince Harry’s baby would be while she was pregnant. The questions apparently came from a royal family member, but they declined to say who it was. Prince Harry did however say that it was not the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh.

Following the Oprah interview, Prince William said the royals are “very much not a racist family”.

Will Smith slap: ‘I’d put him in the same boat as Meghan Markle’ says Megyn Kelly www.youtube.com

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Speaking to GB News, Kelly said the Oscars attendees are “out of touch” and said they can’t relate to “anything real people are going through”.

Kelly said: “The average American can’t even pay their rent right now. They can’t even fill their gas tank without really sweating it and getting that sick feeling in your stomach.”

She continued: “To me, Will Smith, I know people were like ‘oh he nailed it on his little speech when he won the award’, I don’t think so.

“I put him in the same boat as I put Meghan Markle with her whining and crying about the alleged racists who she wouldn’t name in the royal family and about how hard it is to be a princess… no one cares what title your kid is getting.

“No one cares. They have their own problems to worry about.

“Will Smith is up there like ‘the people say the mean things’. No one gives a fig. No one.”

Kelly continued her tirade, saying Smith is “probably one of the top three biggest stars in the world”.

“Do I give two figs whether someone’s saying something not nice about you, or how it’s hard to withstand the barbs that come your way?” she asked.

She then threw a pen at the camera and continued: “No, I don’t. Stop it. Sit down. Take your little statue and go home to your gazillion dollar home with your amazingly gorgeous wife and enjoy the great big beautiful life that you’ve managed to carve out for yourself.

“And stop asking me, and more importantly my imaginary viewer Madge who is in the middle of Iowa working hard with kids and a full-time job to feel sorry for you. We don’t.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Royal Chef Not Treating Prince Harry's Wife Like Queen Elizabeth? Samantha Markle Shockingly Called Duchess' 'Biggest Troll'

Meghan Markle is not getting a free meal from this celebrated royal chef. Meghan Markle has become one of the most talked-about women in the world since she was first romantically linked to Prince Harry. While many of her fans thought that her marriage to the Duke of Sussex would be a happy-ever-after, things have completely turned upside down for the former Suits actress after she has been receiving condemnations and disparagements from her critics and the British media.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: 'Racist Royal' Remark Of Prince Harry's Wife Contributed To Outrage Met By Kate Middleton And Prince William During Jamaican Tour? Duchess Accused Of Plagiarizing Podcast Idea

Meghan Markle previously claimed that "racism" in the palace made her decide to quit royal life. Meghan Markle has become a favorite subject of criticism since she was first romantically linked to Prince Harry in 2016. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first met each other on a blind date six years ago and were reportedly introduced thru a mutual friend.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Prince Charles' Son Made A Shocking Comment Poorly Received By Meghan Markle's Family? Thomas Markle Sr. Lambasts Royal Couple Anew

A royal commentator claimed Prince Harry made an "unfortunate remark" about his wife's family. Prince Harry broke the hearts of many royal fans when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, officially announced their decision to step back from their senior royal roles two years ago. The shocking exit of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not only shake the royal family but also their avid followers around the globe.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Megyn Kelly
Person
Prince William
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan weighs in after Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at the Oscars: “He acted on impulse in a staggeringly stupid way”

Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on Will Smith hitting Chris Rock during an altercation at the Oscars on Sunday night. In what can only be described as one of the most insane TV moments of all-time, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. It came after Rock had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle, with Will noting that her alopecia was the reason why he found it particularly offensive.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘The View’ Has Heated Conversation About How Race Played Into the Oscar Night Slap

Whoopi Goldberg is not happy with one of the more troubling narratives surrounding Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock at last Sunday’s Oscars, and she brought it up on today’s episode of The View. Early on in the episode, Whoopi mentioned the idea that Smith’s actions perpetuate a myth that Black people are violent, which she rejected, stating that Smith’s actions are Smith’s alone, and he is not indicative of an entire race. Instead, she said the focus should be on Rock’s restraint in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Speaking To Gb News#American
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Grandson Withdrawing Support To Dad Prince Charles As Head Of Commonwealth After Caribbean Tour With Kate Middleton Or Just Mirroring Grandmother's Commitment To Service?

Prince William was accused of withdrawing his support for Prince Charles as head of the Commonwealth. Prince William has no plans of controlling the Commonwealth nations following his and Kate Middleton's Caribbean tour. After the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas, the second in line...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Donald Glover Shares His Thoughts on Will Smith’s Oscars Slap, Gives Update on New Music

With Atlanta’s third season now being rolled out, complete with a pair of Hiro Murai-directed premiere episodes, star and creator Donald Glover stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to give fans some insight on how his creative process has changed over the years. Expectedly, Glover was also asked about Will Smith’s Oscars slap, as well as the possibility of a new album under the Childish Gambino moniker.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Will Smith's furious Oscar rant has been given the TikTok remix treatment

Remember back in about 2010, when viral remixes were everywhere? That was a simpler time, wasn’t it.The world has changed since then, but people on TikTok are harking back to the age of classics like the “hide your kids, hide your wife” by remixing Will Smith’s Oscar rant.As millions saw on Sunday night, Smith stepped onto the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and proceeded to hit Chris Rock following a joke he’d made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.“Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me,” Rock said at the time, before Smith shouted: “Keep my wife's...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee unveils major change to work situation at GMA

Ginger Zee has been predominantly reporting from the field over recent months with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping her from her role in the Good Morning America studios. But the popular TV personality recently returned to the set and now she's got an update for fans. Taking to Instagram, Ginger shared...
WEATHER
IndieWire

Dozens File Complaints with the FCC About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Click here to read the full article. The Federal Communications Commission has just been slapped with a slew of viewer complaints following the 2022 Oscars. The incident in question is obviously the physical altercation between Best Actor winner Will Smith and presenter Chris Rock. Smith rushed the stage and attacked Rock after the comic made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia. Smith then proceeded to yell, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth” repeatedly after returning to his seat. The 16.6 million Oscar viewers (the second lowest in the show’s broadcast history) had to...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

175K+
Followers
10K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy