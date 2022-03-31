ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

West Side Neighborhood Watch

By Staff Writer
Akron Leader Publications
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST AKRON: On March 19, a Smith Road woman used her cellphone to show police an online cash application set up by someone who linked her debit card to it and was withdrawing money from her account. Police called to a fight in a Merriman Road bar March 19...

www.akron.com

CBS DFW

Man Driving 157 MPH On I-20 In Fort Worth Strikes SUV, Killing 1, Injuring 2

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after he struck an SUV while driving 157 mph on I-20 in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring two others. On March 15 at about 11 p.m., Bryce Abernathy, 22, was speeding down westbound I-20 near McCart Avenue in a white Camaro when he stuck an SUV, killing the driver and injuring two passengers. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) According to the Camaro’s control module, Abernathy was going 157 mph in a 70 mph zone. Abernathy was arrested by Fort Worth Police investigators and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter. Fort Worth Police reminded drivers in a statement that “reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous” and that they “are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”
FORT WORTH, TX

