Baton Rouge, LA

Massive fire in Country Club neighborhood sends firefighter to hospital

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - A firefighter was hurt Thursday morning as crews responded to back-to-back house fires likely tied to severe thunderstorms that happened hours earlier. The St....

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

Schuylkill County fire sends one resident to hospital

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A brush fire ends with a house at a total loss and one person is hospitalized in Schuylkill County. According to officials, the fire engulfed a residence on Skyhigh Lane in West Penn Township around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Officials say one resident suffered 2nd-degree burns and was taken […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
MyArkLaMiss

Narcotics investigation in Louisiana leads to confiscation of a dozen firearms, 50 grams of suspected meth and marijuana

VIDALIA, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent investigation into reported illegal narcotics activity led to the arrest of four people in Concordia Parish. Marvin Morehead, Tiffany Morehead, Ann Chodyrew and Joseph Bonnette were arrested and booked into the Concordia Parish Jail. Earlier this month, “the CPSO Narcotics Unit had the occasion to investigate numerous cases of […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
KTAL

Texarkana boy recovering at home after dogs attack

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A young boy is expected to fully recover after being attacked by two dogs over the weekend in Texarkana, Texas. City officials say two pit bulls attacked 12-year-old Zachary Self on Saturday evening at Karrh Park. Zachary was playing with his friends when the dogs...
TEXARKANA, TX
NOLA.com

3 shot and killed inside apartment in Gentilly, New Orleans police say

Three adults were shot and killed inside an apartment next to McDonogh 35 Senior High School in Gentilly, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 3 a.m. in the 4100 block of Encampment Street (map). Police found two men and a woman inside an apartment. They had all been shot, police said, and died at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Native Goes From Security Guard Of A Hospital To Becoming A Doctor

Russell J. Ledet is a native of Lake Charles and over the weekend he broke the stereotype that many have been plagued with of being a young Black man from a certain part of the area with many obstacles facing them. In 2010 Russel was a security Guard of a Baton Rouge hospital, and now he can add the prestigious M.D, Ph.D., and MBA to his resume as he is now Dr. Russell J. Ledet. A married father of 2 can now better serve his community and be the influential person to so many others who have a doubt of their future.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Miami Herald

Motorcyclist killed after ramming into back of 18-wheeler, Louisiana police say

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed after crashing into an 18-wheeler on a Louisiana freeway on March 10, police say. The Louisiana State Police say they’re still trying to figure out what happened. Salvatore Adams, a Slidell local, was riding his 2001 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle on Interstate 12 behind an...
ACCIDENTS
99.9 KTDY

2 Men Arrested as Facebook Argument Leads to Shooting in Opelousas

A man accused of shooting someone with bb shots from a shotgun in August 2020 has been arrested. Travis Finley of Eunice is behind bars on a $150,000.00 bond. According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Orchid Drive in the Opelousas area on August 24, 2020. Investigators say the victim shared a social media post in support of a law enforcement agency after an officer-involved shooting. Another suspect in the case, Daveon Finley of Lafayette, argued with the victim on social media about it and allegedly threatened to go to the victim's home to fight him.
OPELOUSAS, LA

