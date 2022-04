PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The acting principal of Pittsburgh Morrow PreK-8 is on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation, sources tell KDKA-TV. Sources say Anthony Pipkin is accused of pushing a student inside the school. Pittsburgh Public Schools released a statement Friday, saying: “The District is reviewing the allegations and will have no further comment as it is a personnel matter.” BREAKING Source confirms the acting principal of Pittsburgh Public School’s Morrow Pre-k through 8 is on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation. The source tells me he is accused of pushing a student inside the school. @KDKA — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso)...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO