ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Elegant Egg show highlighting Ukrainian Easter eggs

By Staff Writer
Akron Leader Publications
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST AKRON — The 48th annual Ohio Egg Artists Guild’s Elegant Egg, Fine Art & Craft Show will take place April 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 10 from noon to 4 p.m. at St. Sebastian School’s Zwisler Hall, located at 476 Mull...

www.akron.com

Comments / 0

Related
DFW Community News

35 Ways to Decorate Easter Eggs

Every year, we look for new and fun ways to decorate Easter eggs. There are so many creative ideas out there! From dying eggs with food coloring to painting them, these ideas are perfect for your next Easter egg hunt. Easter Egg Designs. Painting Easter eggs is a nostalgic activity...
LIFESTYLE
Sandusky Register

Easter Egg Roll at the Hayes Museum

FREMONT — The annual Hayes Easter Egg Roll is from noon to 3 p.m. on April 16 at Spiegel Grove, located at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues. The event mirrors the White House Easter Egg Roll, a tradition that Rutherford B. Hayes began as president in 1877.
FREMONT, OH
AnsonRecord

Winery hosting Easter egg hunt

Vineyard at the Old Place will be hosting an Easter egg hunt and celebration on Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Activities will include the Freedom Farmz Mobile Petting Zoo, a bouncy house, photos with the Easter Bunny, and an easter egg drop from a helicopter. Please bring Easter baskets for the egg drop. The Hog N’ Dog Too food truck will be on-site for lunch. The admission will be $5 for adults, and free for children 12 and under. No outside alcohol is allowed due to ABC regulations.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Akron, OH
Entertainment
Real Simple

This Hidden Section of Amazon Has Earthy Southwestern Home Decor With a Modern Twist

When you think of Southwestern home decor, natural wood furniture, metal accents, earth-tone ceramics, and textured textiles come to mind. Derived from Indigenous, Spanish, and American Western influences, this home decor style has been a desert favorite for decades. Right now, you can find modern hybrid Southwestern home goods mixed with other styles, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, and bohemian. Whether you want to go all in or just sprinkle the style throughout your home, you can shop its signature features right from Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a secret storefront that helps you shop the Southwest modern style room by room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
marthastewart.com

Hanging Easter Eggs

If you’re looking for Easter décor that’s both elegant and easy to tackle as a DIY project, the hunt ends here. Use blown-out eggs and ribbon to create these holiday accents, which look lovely when hung from dogwood or cherry blossom cuttings. Which came first, the ribbon...
LIFESTYLE
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Colorful Glassware Section Will Help to Brighten Up Your Kitchen This Spring

The season of outdoor dinner parties, backyard barbecues and spring holidays galore (hi, Easter) is officially here in all of its ravishing, colorful glory. And for those looking to tap into their inner-Martha Stewart this spring with pastel-colored table-scapes, fresh home decor and other seasonal essentials, Amazon's latest (and arguably trendiest) storefront launch will totally help you to give your home the spring design refresh it deserves — and at a fraction of the cost, no less.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goose#Art Supplies#Ukrainian#Fine Art Craft Show#St Sebastian School#Leader Publications
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Fresh Living Room Redo Makes the Existing Sofa Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It can be overwhelming decorating your first apartment — especially if you don’t have a ton of stuff to start with. That’s where hand-me-downs come in clutch: Getting freebies from friends and family makes the process way easier and cheaper. But it doesn’t always come together to create the space of your dreams.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BHG

10 Ways to Incorporate the Sage Green Color Trend Into Your Home

If you've been seeing sage green everywhere in home stores, Pinterest boards, Instagram, and magazines, you're not alone. Several paint companies have named light, earthy green hue as their color of the year in 2022—giving us the restorative, nature-inspired home decor trend many need after two years of living through a pandemic. Since color experts draw trends from global influences, fashion trends, and societal interests, it's no surprise that organic colors are gaining the attention of consumers during this period of stress and uncertainty.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Mount Airy News

County Easter Egg hunt returns

A spring tradition will be returning to Surry County this year, when the Surry County Parks and Recreation holds an Easter Egg Hunt at Fisher River Park in Dobson. The hunt was an annual tradition put on by the department until 2020. That year, as was the case with most of regular public gatherings, the event was cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, still in the throes of the pandemic, it was again cancelled.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
marthastewart.com

When Dyeing Easter Eggs, Is It Better to Use White Eggs Instead of Brown?

For many families, decorating eggs is a beloved Easter tradition, whether they're keeping it simple with kid-friendly rainbow and pastel solids or getting creative with polka dots, hand-drawn designs, or silk-dye techniques. And while white eggs may be the most common choice, choosing brown eggs results in a very different finished product—and a contemporary update for your Easter table. "Using white eggs will yield brighter, more vibrant colors, while brown eggs tend to produce deeper shades," says Jennifer Ivory of PAAS, an egg-dye tablet company started by William Townley in Newark, New Jersey, in 1881. Her answers to these four key questions can help you decide which egg canvas is best for you.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Mashed

13 Chocolate Egg Hacks For Easter

Did you know that, according to Forbes, around 90 million chocolate Easter eggs are sold in the U.S. every year? That's a lot of chocolate! There's no doubt that Easter is a time for sweet tooths, so what better way to celebrate Easter then than with some chocolate egg hacks? That way, you can make something wonderfully chocolatey to eat or to treat someone else, while getting creative in the kitchen with friends or family.
FOOD & DRINKS
yankodesign.com

Miscellaneous Side Table created from waste marble fragments

Miscellaneous is a word that means a collection of various random things. It is a term used to describe items of different characteristics grouped in one. People don’t usually pay attention to it, but every article is deemed necessary. The Miscellaneous Side Table got its name from the idea...
DESIGN
DFW Community News

Easy Home Decor Updates

Do you ever wonder if your house needs a little refresh? The answer is YES and this is the perfect time to focus on some home decor updates. Today I want to share a few spring home pieces and some tips on how to update your home. After all, your wardrobe isn’t the only thing that needs to be updated. The boutique below has plenty of options for every home style at all different price points. Click the photo above to shop those items or keep scrolling.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Review: Decorated Is The Subscription Service That Makes Home Décor Easy

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Decorating your home or office is a great way to show off your creativity, put a personal spin on your space and create an inviting atmosphere. At least, that’s the case for some people. For others, just the thought of decorating presents an anxiety-filled exercise in decision-making. What colors go together? How do you know when it’s okay to mix patterns and texture? Will certain pieces be the right size for your space,...
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy