CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee Indian Police Department said they located the woman who went missing after a disturbance. They added that she was safe!. Tonya Tolliver’s family had not heard from her since March 14. Police said on that night around 11:30 p.m., they responded to a disturbance call in a gravel parking lot near a casino and interacted with Tonya and her husband.

CHEROKEE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO