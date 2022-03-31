Big Bass Outdoors Bound

The back bay and tidal river striped bass bite is getting stronger by the day, with a brief hiccup here and there. However, there is another bass bite percolating in South Jersey, this being the largemouth kind. Inevitably warming water temperatures in the shallows have the bass in their pre-spawn searching and feeding modes. Baitfish (sunnies, shiners, minnows, and in some places, gizzard shad) have been moving in close and frogs are getting active. The largemouths are responding accordingly, and while the action is at May and June primetime levels, it certainly warrants effort.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO