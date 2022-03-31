Peace rally in support of Ukraine set for Thursday
Members of Let's Restore Humanity plan to gather Thursday for a peace rally in support of Ukraine. The group is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the...salinapost.com
Members of Let's Restore Humanity plan to gather Thursday for a peace rally in support of Ukraine. The group is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the...salinapost.com
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0