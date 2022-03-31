ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee Park District attorney: Salary vote should have been on agenda

By Mike Helenthal, Star Courier
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGUBc_0evDuUjT00

The attorney that advises the Kewanee Park District Board of Commissioners said the district erred when it voted in December for employee pay increases without placing the question on a public agenda.

"The fact that it was not on the agenda, that's an issue," said Justin Raver, owner of Kewanee-based Everett and Barash, which represents both the city of Kewanee and its separately governed park district.

The vote gave across-the-board raises to district employees, some of whom had already received raises in the same calendar year.

"I believe that procedurally, it could have been more transparent," he said, adding he doesn't think commissioners meant to deceive anyone with the vote, which they say occurred at the end of the meeting following executive session.

Raver declined to say whether the salary vote should be retaken, but said the issue is specifically why he immediately reached out to Park District Director Andrew Dwyer to make changes.

"That's one of the things we hoped to address," Raver said.

In follow-up coverage of the December vote by the Star Courier, Dwyer had declined to provide meeting minutes or information about the December vote until the following board meeting in January. Park District President Andrew Verstraete defended the raises at the meeting as necessary to retain staff and to give them a hedge against inflation.

Dwyer announced at the last meeting that the park board's meeting procedures would adopt standards outlined in Robert's Rules of Order, which most public bodies use for meeting structure and to ensure transparency.

"He's been very proactive about correcting the procedural issues of the past, to tighten up the (meeting) format," Raver said of the director, who has been on the job for about a year.

Raver said the park district in the future would be more in line with how Kewanee city government operates, which includes full agendas and supporting documents for publicly discussed items within for the media and residents who request them. The media "should be receiving the same packet as everybody" as a part of the district's "organizational transparency."

"Internal procedural mechanisms, they vary from taxing body to taxing body," he said. "But the city's default is to just play your cards face up at the table. You follow the rules."

