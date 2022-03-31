Easter events around Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND (WJW)– Easter is April 17 this year, and lots of places are hosting events for the kids and the pets.
Here are a few happening in Northeast Ohio:
The Strongsville United Methodist Church holds and drive-thru celebration on March 26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
See thousands of hand-painted eggs at Eddy’s Fruit Farm in Chesterland, starting April 1. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Easter Bunny returns to Belden Village Mall with breakfast and cupcake decorating on April 2.
This family Easter party is April 2 at Michaud’s Event Center. Tickets are $20.
Holiday treats for the kiddos at the Akron Zoo on April 2, 3, 9, 10 and 16.
City Dogs and Robyn White Photography team up for pet photo sessions on April 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Time slots are $30.
Trevi Catering and Events hosts an all-you-can-eat brunch and egg hunt on April 3.
Ice Cream Social with the Easter Bunny
The Fairview Park Recreation Department hosts event on April 7 at 6 p.m. at Bain Cabin. It’s $5 for residents and $10 for non-residents. Registration is required.
The Easter Bunny will be at the Geauga County Fairgrounds on April 9.
The Alliance Parks and Recreation Department hosts the free hunt for children 8 and under at Butler Rodman Park on April 9.
Fill your carton during a hike on April 9 in Fichtner Park in Hartville.
Kids up to 9 years old can join this hunt on April 9 in Barberton. Signup is required.
More than 6,000 eggs with candy and prizes on Painesville Square on April 9 at 10 a.m.
Stow Community Easter Egg Hunt
This free event for children 10 and under is April 9 at Silver Springs Park. Register online.
Breakfast, crafts, an egg hunt and photos with the Easter Bunny on April 10 at White Birch Barn.
Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens has a hunt on April 16 for children 9 and under. Pre-registration is required.
Starting at K9 Cleveland on Elm Street in Cleveland at 10 a.m. on April 17. A walk along the Towpath with eggs hidden for dogs.
Enjoy Irish music and a delicious brunch at Music Box Supper Club in Cleveland on April 17. Tickets are $12.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
