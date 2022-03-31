ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Easter events around Northeast Ohio

By Jen Steer
 19 hours ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Easter is April 17 this year, and lots of places are hosting events for the kids and the pets.

Here are a few happening in Northeast Ohio:

Easter Celebration Drive-Thru

The Strongsville United Methodist Church holds and drive-thru celebration on March 26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Eggshelland

See thousands of hand-painted eggs at Eddy’s Fruit Farm in Chesterland, starting April 1. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Breakfast with the Bunny

The Easter Bunny returns to Belden Village Mall with breakfast and cupcake decorating on April 2.

The Bunny Hop

This family Easter party is April 2 at Michaud’s Event Center. Tickets are $20.

Egg-stra Wild Egg Hunt

Holiday treats for the kiddos at the Akron Zoo on April 2, 3, 9, 10 and 16.

Easter Pet Photos

City Dogs and Robyn White Photography team up for pet photo sessions on April 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Time slots are $30.

(Getty Images)

Easter Bunny Brunch

Trevi Catering and Events hosts an all-you-can-eat brunch and egg hunt on April 3.

Ice Cream Social with the Easter Bunny

The Fairview Park Recreation Department hosts event on April 7 at 6 p.m. at Bain Cabin. It’s $5 for residents and $10 for non-residents. Registration is required.

Drive-Thru Easter Event

The Easter Bunny will be at the Geauga County Fairgrounds on April 9.

Easter Egg Hunt

The Alliance Parks and Recreation Department hosts the free hunt for children 8 and under at Butler Rodman Park on April 9.

Eggsceptional Scavenger Hunt

Fill your carton during a hike on April 9 in Fichtner Park in Hartville.

Magic Egg Hunt

Kids up to 9 years old can join this hunt on April 9 in Barberton. Signup is required.

Painesville Easter Egg Hunt

More than 6,000 eggs with candy and prizes on Painesville Square on April 9 at 10 a.m.

Stow Community Easter Egg Hunt

This free event for children 10 and under is April 9 at Silver Springs Park. Register online.

(Getty Images)

Breakfast with the Bunny

Breakfast, crafts, an egg hunt and photos with the Easter Bunny on April 10 at White Birch Barn.

East Egg Hunt

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens has a hunt on April 16 for children 9 and under. Pre-registration is required.

Easter Pack Walk

Starting at K9 Cleveland on Elm Street in Cleveland at 10 a.m. on April 17. A walk along the Towpath with eggs hidden for dogs.

Easter Brunch with Marys Lane

Enjoy Irish music and a delicious brunch at Music Box Supper Club in Cleveland on April 17. Tickets are $12.

