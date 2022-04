NBA YoungBoy has been on a tear with new music. The Baton Rouge rapper just dropped off his new single “I Got The Bag” on Tuesday (March 15), and his Better Than You collab with DaBaby cracked the Billboard Top 10 this week. Lil Nas X also confirmed on Wednesday (March 16) that YoungBoy and him have a song on the way, all while the rapper’s last solo effort Colors isn’t even three months old yet.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO