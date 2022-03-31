ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Valero Texas Open: Take a shot on Tony Finau

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 19 hours ago

With the Masters looming, this week’s Valero Texas Open represents the final opportunity for PGA Tour players to punch their ticket to Augusta.

The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio tends to be one of the tougher tests on Tour, although over the past few years, between 17- and 20-under won the event. It’s a 7,435-yard par-72 track where, if we get some wind, the scoring tends to get much more difficult.

The course plays pretty long and is likely to favor strong drivers.

Corey Conners, Andrew Landry, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappell, Brendan Steele and Jimmy Walker have all won here. It’s not the strongest group of champions because of where the tournament has been placed on the schedule in recent years, but all would consider the tee-ball one of the strongest parts of their game at the time they won.

Rory McIlroy opens the top of the board. This should be a good course for him. He hasn’t played here since 2013, when he was second to Martin Laird. With his strength off the tee and decent form of late, he could take down this event without many of the top names to contend with.

The defending champ, Jordan Spieth is next. He isn’t the ideal course fit, but he does scramble well enough to make up for the lack of prowess off the tee.

But I’ll be making only one bet on a player with odds shorter than 40/1: Tony Finau.

Finau played pretty well his last two matches and cruised past Xander Schauffele to finish last week. He has also contended here in 2017, finishing third. Overall, Finau’s game has been out of sorts, but Florida has never really been a good spot for him. If his form is starting to come around, that price is fair in this field.

The play: Tony Finau (36/1).

