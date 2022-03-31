ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stretch your dollar: Travel planning hacks

By Alyssa Taglia
 16 hours ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – For travel planning this year this year people are turning to TikTok.

Former flight attendant turned travel advisor Kayla Marbry is now a TikTok star showing users how to save money on travel. Marbury is sharing her travel hacks with News 8  to show viewers how to save thousands on sky-high flight prices.

“Some people don’t believe it or you just have to try it and see it work and it saves so much money for people who want to still travel and comfort because it’s not fun traveling in an economy seat when you’re squished between two people on a seven-hour flight,” said Marbury.

We asked the pro, what is the best way to book without breaking the budget?

Marbury’s first tip is to have a flexible schedule. The travel advisor suggests starting your travel planning early and setting up  you can set reminders to allow emails to come through to when prices drop or flights.”

Marbury also recommends taking advantage of your credit card points when purchasing flights.

Lastly, Marbury suggests using package deals to sift out cheaper flights without booking the hotel for a long period of time.  If you’re just looking for a flight Marbury recommends minimizing the amount of time you’re staying in a hotel to drop flight prices.

Kayla says travel has always been a part of her life and she’s excited to keep sharing what she knows.

Watch the full video above to hear all of Kayla Marbury’s tips .

