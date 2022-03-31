ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, IA

Donated Protective Gear Headed to Ukraine

By Mandy Billings
 19 hours ago
(Johnston, IA) — Eighteen Iowa law enforcement agencies have donated more than 700 bulletproof vests and nearly 150 helmets for shipment to Ukraine. A crowd in an Iowa National Guard warehouse watched as the last few crates of protective gear were loaded in a truck. Governor Kim Reynolds says authorities from Cherkasy — Iowa’s sister-state in Ukraine — put bullet-resisting helmets and body armor vests on their list of desperately needed supplies. Several Ukrainians, some waving or wearing their home country’s flag, joined the governor Wednesday at Camp Dodge, northwest of Des Moines. The governor says state officials are hoping to coordinate volunteer efforts to send meal kits to Ukraine, and Reynolds has notified federal officials Iowa would accept refugees from Ukraine.

