Yellowjackets star joins Amazon Fallout TV series cast

Yellowjackets' first season came to an end back in January, and fans of the Showtime series are eager for more answers to the show's looming questions. The show, which is already trailing behind Dexter as Showtime's most-watched series, got an early Season 2 renewal, and Jasmin Savoy Brown (young Taissa) recently spoke with ComicBook.com and revealed that there's a five-season plan. The horror/mystery/drama follows the remaining survivors of a plane crash in the present day as well as their teenage selves as they live in the wilderness for 19 months during the 1990s. In the season finale, it was revealed that Lottie (Courtney Eaton) AKA "The Antler Queen" was still alive in the present day and has her own cult following, who shows up to kidnap Natalie (Juliette Lewis). In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top Five podcast, creators/showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson said they have yet to cast adult Lottie, but they teased some big plans for the next season.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO