Yellowjackets star joins Amazon Fallout TV series cast

By Emma-Jane Betts
thedigitalfix.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleElla Purnell, best known for her work on the TV series Yellowjackets, is already looking toward her next survival story. According to Variety, the star has been cast in Amazon‘s upcoming post-apocalyptic “Fallout” sci-fi series. Based on the hit videogame franchise of the same name from...

www.thedigitalfix.com

