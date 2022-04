The slaughter of the bison was condoned, if not encouraged, by many. They were a nuisance to the transcontinental railroad, the establishment of which divided the millions of bison into a so-called northern and southern herd. And for others, such as Colonel Richard Irving Dodge, the near extermination of the bison was part of a different slaughter. Speaking to a visiting Englishman who was lamenting having witnessed the death of 30 bison, Dodge reassured him that it was the right thing to do. "Kill every buffalo," Dodge told him. "Every buffalo dead is an Indian gone." As the herds dwindled, the army handed out free bullets to those who might help mop up the remaining population.

ANIMALS ・ 25 DAYS AGO