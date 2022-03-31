Norwalk Man Charged with Murder, Arson
(Clinton, IA) — A central Iowa man has been charged with killing another man who was found dead in an apartment after a fire in Clinton last Saturday. The State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined 41-year-old Dustin Doran had died by homicide. Doran is a former resident of Newton. Thirty-year-old Trevor Ward from Norwalk is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson in Doran’s death. Clinton County records show Ward was arrested Saturday — the same day as the murder — and charged with public intoxication and assault causing bodily injury.
