Iowa Senate Passes Education Bill

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Senate has passed an education bill that includes some of Governor Kim Reynolds’ priorities on education. The Senate proposal includes rules similar to those in a House bill that would require schools to show parents lists of teaching materials and library books. The Senate bill also includes scholarships for up to ten thousand students that could be used to pay for private school. The bill passed on a 31 to 18 on party line vote, with one Republican joining Democrats in opposition.