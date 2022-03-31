ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Iowa Senate Passes Education Bill

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00KViF_0evDraKQ00

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Senate has passed an education bill that includes some of Governor Kim Reynolds’ priorities on education. The Senate proposal includes rules similar to those in a House bill that would require schools to show parents lists of teaching materials and library books. The Senate bill also includes scholarships for up to ten thousand students that could be used to pay for private school. The bill passed on a 31 to 18 on party line vote, with one Republican joining Democrats in opposition.

Comments / 4

IowaChillin
16h ago

Awful Bill. Taking money from already struggling public schools, awful. One day Iowa will have a Democratic Governor again who will have to clean up all the damages Covid -Kim and other Trumpublicans in Iowa have done.

Reply
2
If you enjoy reading articles from
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today

12K+

Followers

18K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow Western Iowa Today and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KGLO News

Another push to update Iowa’s 44-year-old ‘Bottle Bill’

DES MOINES — A plan to revamp Iowa’s “Bottle Bill” has cleared its first hurdle in the Iowa Senate and key lawmakers vow this is the year they’ll approve changes in the system for redeeming the nickel deposits on cans and bottles. Senator Ken Rozenboom,...
IOWA STATE
Watchful Eye

Tick bill passes in Virginia General Assembly

Virginia lawmakers want the state to up its game in raising awareness about ticks and tick-borne infections. Both houses voted in favor of a tick bill, which requires Virginia’s Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to create and post signs in all state parks and interstate parks addressing the appropriate steps to take to prevent tick bites, how to identify Lyme disease and where to seek treatment.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Arizona’s Republican-controlled legislature approves ban on gender-reassignment surgery for minors

Arizona’s Republican-controlled state legislature has passed a measure to ban gender-affirming surgeries for people under 18 years old, joining a nationwide wave of legislation targeting LGBT+ young people and their families.The bill passed the state House of Representatives on 24 March after passing the state Senate last month.It now heads to the desk of Republican Governor Doug Ducey, who is expected to sign the bill into law.The legislation – joining a dozen other Arizona bills that would impact transgender young people – has faced widespread condemnation from medical and LGBT+ advocates and physicians, arguing it will interrupt potentially life-saving...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Education
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
City
Des Moines, IA
KCRG.com

Rick Stewart running for Governor of Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rick Stewart from Cedar Rapids has filed with the Iowa Secretary of State Office to run for Governor of Iowa. Rick Stewart is running as a Libertarian candidate after being endorsed by the Libertarian Party of Iowa at the state convention in Des Moines at the end of January 2022. Marco Battaglia from Des Moines is Stewart’s running mate.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit

A bill that awaits the signature of Gov. Kim Reynolds could result in the dismissal of a lawsuit over the constitutionality of Iowa’s licensing laws. In December, a Texas company filed a civil rights lawsuit against the state of Iowa for requiring that hair-threading professionals undergo 600 hours of training to become licensed. Arsah Enterprise Inc., […] The post Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#Scholarships#The Iowa Senate#House#Republican#Democrats
Washington Post

Senate Republicans might help Democrats keep the majority

At times, Republicans sure act as though they don’t really want the Senate majority. They haven’t revealed a coherent plan to recruit candidates who can win or to persuade Americans to trust them with power. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. As the Associated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a concealed handgun. She signed House Bill 272 Thursday shortly after its final passage in the Statehouse. “Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it...
ALABAMA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy