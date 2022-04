Parents of children with special needs face a number of challenges, so here's some advice from an expert. "Raising children is an adventure for any parent, but the journey for parents of children with special needs often has a few more twists and turns," said Dr. Thomas Challman, medical director of the Geisinger Autism & Developmental Medicine Institute in Lewisburg, Pa. "From identifying medical conditions they may have a predisposition for, to securing the most effective education, it's important to know what your options are."

