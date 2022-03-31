ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

See it: Betty White’s $8M home needs a buyer

By Dom McAndrew, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U3vG2_0evDrMAM00

CARMEL, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Central Coast home of the late actress, comedian and American icon Betty White is for sale. The multi-million dollar property is described by the realty company as a three-story manor offering a “parade of serene moments.”

According to seller Sotheby’s International Realty, the $7.95 million home was built by White and her late husband Allen Ludden as their dream vacation home. He died shortly after the home was completed.

“As revered as Betty White’s public image was in real life, she was a private person. Betty’s home in Carmel was her special sanctuary and it was one of her favorite places to recharge and rejuvenate,” said real estate agent Nicole Truszkowski.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMIvb_0evDrMAM00
    Photo provided by Nicole Truszkowski
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZxcvP_0evDrMAM00
    Photo provided by Nicole Truszkowski
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nooSQ_0evDrMAM00
    Photo provided by Nicole Truszkowski
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n3ERW_0evDrMAM00
    Photo provided by Nicole Truszkowski
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EvJE7_0evDrMAM00
    Photo provided by Nicole Truszkowski

In addition to her successful entertainment career, White was equally celebrated for her tireless efforts on behalf of animals. The home itself looks out onto the ocean, with large windows and perfectly situated chairs to be able to take in the life within the seas.

One of Betty White’s final film roles might be too hard for fans to watch

“Spending time in Carmel was one of Betty’s favorite things to do,” said Truszkowski. “She enjoyed many treasured moments with her family and close friends. The home embodies the spirit of Betty and Allen.”

White died less than three weeks before her 100th birthday in December 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

Betty White’s Sun-Filled Former Home in Coastal California Lists for $7.95 Million

"Betty's home in Carmel was her special sanctuary and it was one of her favorite places to recharge and rejuvenate," said listing agent Nicole Truszkowski. Composite: Vincent Sandoval / Getty Images; Aerial Canvas for Sotheby's International Realty. A four-bedroom bayside property owned for decades by late actress and comedian Betty...
REAL ESTATE
Effingham Radio

The Kardashians, John Oliver, Betty White, and More!

FIRST OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR THE KARDASHIANS IS RELEASED: There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the first trailer for The Kardashians, released on Monday (March 14th). E! News reports that the new footage shows Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker “want to have a baby together.” The trailer also features a clip of Khloe Kardashian telling ex Tristan Thompson, “Trust takes time.” Finally, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s relationship is hinted at, as Kris Jenner says, “This is a relationship that I don't think anyone saw coming.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Ludden
Person
Betty White
Robb Report

Cindy Crawford’s Former Malibu Beach Home Hits the Market for $99.5 Million

Click here to read the full article. Fans of indoor-outdoor living, get your wallets ready. Cindy Crawford’s former beachside abode in California just listed, and it’s a dream for lovers of both nature and design. With an asking price of $99.5 million, the listing is currently one of LA’s most expensive places on the market. The two-story home sits on three acres of land above the El Sol Beach in Malibu, and offers up to 7,450 square feet of living space to roam. Its Mediterranean-style exterior gives way to four beds and five full baths, an expansive wraparound deck with a...
MALIBU, CA
DoYouRemember?

Every Woman That Frank Sinatra Hooked Up With

“Come fly with me, let’s fly, fly away….” With Frank Sinatra crooning those words in his dulcet tones, gazing with those piercing blue eyes, with a smirk just smug enough to walk the line between bad boy and angel, what woman from the ’40s, ’50s, or ’60s could ever be able to resist him?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Ksee Kgpe#American
94.3 WCYY

John Travolta Puts His Dazzling Mansion in Maine Back on the Market

In February 2021, superstar actor John Travolta made international headlines when he listed his Islesboro, Maine, home for sale. Despite the attention, the $5 million dollar price tag proved to be too pricey for potential buyers during the pandemic. By late 2021, it appeared Travolta had either quietly sold the property or removed the listing.
ISLESBORO, ME
mansionglobal.com

‘Scarface’ House in California Lists for $39.995 Million

A Mediterranean Revival-style estate known as ‘El Fureidis’ is coming on the market for nearly $40 million. “El Fureidis,” a Mediterranean Revival-style estate known for its starring role in the Al Pacino film “Scarface,” is coming on the market for $39.995 million. Exteriors of the...
REAL ESTATE
architecturaldigest.com

From Frank Sinatra’s Bungalow to Bette Davis’ Beach House, These 5 Vintage Hollywood Homes Are for Sale

Old Hollywood homes for sale are shining a much-welcomed light on vintage real estate, which is seeing a massive resurgence on the current market. And no matter their style, those who consider themselves arbiters of style tend to have an affinity—or at least an appreciation—for anything vintage. Whether it’s a colorful skirt from Gianni Versace’s first collection or a 1980 Eero Saarinen Tulip armchair, there’s something enticing about pieces that have survived both the era of mass production and the evolution of trends. However, when people consider the realm of vintage, real estate rarely comes to mind, but homes erected more than a quarter of a century ago are just as—if not more—alluring than a piece of clothing or furniture. What’s more, vintage homes whose former residents were members of Hollywood’s elite carry a certain charisma that new-builds don’t.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mercury News

Photos: Saudi princess attempts sale of California mansion once again

For the last three years, HRH Maha Alsaud — a prominent member of the Saudi royal family — has been trying to unload her designer-renovated, part-time Los Angeles home with no takers. Situated in the guard-gated Mulholland Estates enclave high in the mountains above Beverly Hills, the 1990s contemporary estate was once offered for as much as $9.5 million and is currently occupied by a tenant paying $31,000 per month, but has now returned to the open market with an asking price that’s just a hair under $8 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy