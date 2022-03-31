ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘SAY GAY’ billboards go up in several US capitals

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RuKUj_0evDrLHd00

(NEXSTAR) — Billboards protesting recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the country will debut in several cities starting Thursday, March 31, recognized as Transgender Day of Visibility .

FOLX Health , a digital queer and trans teleheath provider, is launching the billboards in states where the laws are being proposed or passed. The boards will read “SAY GAY” or “PROTECT TRANS YOUTH.”

The campaign comes as Florida’s House Bill 1557, known as the “ Don’t Say Gay ” bill was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this month. The controversial law bans certain discussions on sexual orientation and gender identities in school classrooms.

Meanwhile, Texas school boards — among many in other states — have launched reviews and even removals of LGBTQ+ library books . That’s in addition to a recent recommendation from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that state health agencies investigate parents who get their children gender-affirming care as child abusers.

FOLX Health’s billboards can be seen in:

  • Tallahassee, Florida – located near 2847 S. Monroe St.
  • Des Moines, Iowa – near 208 Court Ave.
  • Nashville, Tennessee – located on James Robertson Pkwy., adjacent to Nissan Stadium
  • Boise, Idaho – located at 1913 W. State St.
  • Austin, Texas – located at 1205 N. Lamar Blvd.

“Supporting and protecting kids should not be not political — it’s deeply personal. Unconditional love for one’s child is none of lawmakers’ business,” said Chief Content Officer Rocco Kayiatos. “FOLX Health stands by and honors the courage of families that prioritize the love and care of their children. Healthcare is a human right. We stand with trans and LGBTQ kids in across the nation.”

Proposals and movements like those in Florida and Texas have cropped up in other states as well.

Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expected to become law. What’s it mean?

FOLX Health previously erected a billboard reading “Trans Lives are Precious” outside of former Pres. Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The organization also flew “Protect LGBTQ+ Youth” banners in several cities.

The organization says it hopes the billboards, which will stand through the first week of April, increase visibility and “brighten the days of queer and trans folx across these cities.”

Transgender Day of Visibility is observed March 31 each year and aims to support transgender struggles , achievements and activism.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill is about to become law. Tech companies have next to nothing to say about it.

Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill landed on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk on Tuesday after passing in the state Senate and House. LGBTQ+ activists have been sounding the alarm for months, while President Joe Biden has called the bill “hateful.” Yet the tech industry has been awfully quiet. Though several companies have signed on to a mass petition to condemn the bill, no major tech companies with considerable workforces in the state have issued individual statements or otherwise publicly opposed the legislation that's about to become law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill introduced by Louisiana Republican will ‘isolate’ LGBT+ kids, advocates warn

One week after Florida legislators passed a widely derided measure that opponents warn will marginalise LGBT+ students and chill classroom speech, a Republican state legislator in Louisiana has introduced a similar bill.A bill from Republican state Rep Dodie Horton mirroring Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation would prohibit Louisiana’s teachers and school instructors from “cover[ing] the topics of sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through eighth grade classrooms.It also prohibits all school staff from “discuss[ing] his own sexual orientation or gender identity” with students of any grade.Rep Horton told Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ that she “wasn’t...
POLITICS
The Independent

US education secretary warns Florida must follow civil rights law after passage of ‘hateful’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has condemned a Florida bill that opponents warn will have a chilling effect on LGBT+ students and families as well as classroom lessons on LGBT+ people and events.In a statement following the Republican-controlled state legislature’s passage of what critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill on 8 March, Mr Cardona warned the state that it must follow federal civil rights law, including provisions that bar discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.The bill, set to be signed into law by GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Fast Company

Disney backtracks over Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

In case you haven’t heard, there is new legislation in Florida, popularly dubbed the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, which limits discussions regarding gender identity and sexual orientation in educational environments. Disney is a major presence and employer in Florida, and both fans and employees were upset by the company’s lack of response to the bill. This is Fast Company’s Brand Hit or Miss of the Week.
FLORIDA STATE
Fast Company

Disney workers are walking out to protest the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill: Here are their demands

Employees of the Walt Disney Company are calling for the most magical place on Earth to fight harder to defend equal rights for the LGBTQ community. On Tuesday, March 22, they escalated demonstrations by staging a day-long walkout from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. linked to a list of demands for their employer, including that it stop funding lawmakers who back Florida’s nicknamed “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Donald Trump
Slate

In the 1940s, a young interior decorator fought California for recognition of her gender and her name. This is how she won.

This piece is part of Outward, Slate’s home for coverage of LGBTQ life, thought, and culture. On July 1, 1941, a 29-year-old interior decorator walked into a Los Angeles courthouse and filed a request that vanishingly few law clerks would have processed before: As a part of her gender transition, she wanted to change her name on her legal documents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Rights#Transgender#Racism#Nexstar#Trans Teleheath#House#Lgbtq#Folx Health
TheWrap

Disney Imagineers Demand Halt of Mass Move to Florida After ’Don’t Say Gay’ Blow-Up (Exclusive)

The creative team, which includes a major LGBTQ community, had been instructed to move to Florida, retire or quit. In the wake of the controversy at Disney over its response to Florida’s ”Don’t Say Gay” bill, a group of Imagineers — the legendary creative team behind theme parks, attractions, cruise ships and retail outposts — have asked embattled CEO Bob Chapek to reverse a decision to move their entire division to Florida, a move they consider unreasonable given what they have called the state’s “hateful legislation.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ron DeSantis signs ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law during staged ceremony surrounded by children

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed legislation into law blocking classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, a measure that the bill’s opponents and LGBT+ advocates have warned will marginalise already-vulnerable LGBT+ students and their families while chilling classroom speech.During a ceremony surrounded by schoolchildren and administration officials, the governor said the bill will ensure that “parents can send their kids to school to get an education, not an indoctrination.”The “Parental Rights in Education” bill – named “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” by its opponents – prohibits “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné & Cast Of ‘Raven’s Home’ Stage Walkout In Protest Of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

Raven-Symoné and her fellow ‘Raven’s Home’ castmates protested Florida’s controversial bill on Tuesday, joining numerous other Disney employees in the process. Raven-Symoné is standing up for what’s right! The Raven’s Home star and her fellow castmates and executive producers staged a walkout on Tuesday March 22 to protest Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill which prohibits the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in primary school classrooms.
FLORIDA STATE
NME

Marvel “strongly denounce” controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Marvel Studios have added their voice to the debate surrounding the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in the US, saying the company “strongly denounces” any legislation that affects the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. The Republican-led bill, formally known as Parental Rights in Education, bans discussions...
BUSINESS
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy