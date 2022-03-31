ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Slightly more Americans satisfied with direction of US: Gallup

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39vMM3_0evDrGs000
Tweet

Slightly more Americans are satisfied with the direction of the U.S. than in recent months, according to a new Gallup survey.

Twenty-four percent of respondents told the survey giant in March that they are satisfied with the way things are going in the U.S., while 75 percent said they are dissatisfied. One percent of those polled said they did not have an opinion.

The satisfaction rate has remained relatively steady since August, ranging between 17 percent and 24 percent.

The most recent survey — taken from March 1 to March 18 — did show a slightly higher rate of satisfaction than in February and January, when Gallup found that 21 percent and 17 percent of Americans approved of the path the U.S. was on, respectively.

Democrats were more satisfied with the direction of the U.S. this month compared to Republicans and independents, according to Gallup, continuing a trend that has sustained since President Biden’s inauguration. Forty-six percent of Democrats gave the country’s trajectory positive marks, while 23 percent of independents and three Republicans agreed.

Democrats’ satisfaction rate, however, increased considerably from March, shooting up 11 percentage points. That rise may reflect the COVID-19 situation improving in the U.S., according to Gallup.

The number of daily coronavirus cases and deaths has decreased since January, when the U.S. was experiencing a spike in COVID-19 driven largely by the omicron variant.

Republicans and Democrats saw a small rise in satisfaction rate between February and March, increasing 1 percentage point and 2 percentage points, respectively.

According to Gallup, March’s satisfaction numbers illustrate that economic concerns will likely continue to stifle contentment among Americans until inflation decreases, despite COVID-19 cases falling.

Gallup surveyed 1,017 adults in the U.S. for the new poll, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Comments / 8

Jay Potter
15h ago

I don't know where this poll was done at but where I live slightly more than 85% hate this administration and what they've done and lied to us about

Reply(3)
3
If you enjoy reading articles from
The Hill
The Hill

523K+

Followers

63K+

Posts

396M+

Views

Follow The Hill and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inauguration#Republicans#Americans#Democrats#Omicron
Fox News

CNBC host to Buttigieg on national debt: 'No one' with credit card bills 'thinks the answer is to spend more'

CNBC host Joe Kernen pressed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., claims that government spending would reduce the national debt and that it was not inflationary. Kernen asked Buttigieg during Tuesday's "Squawk Box" segment if Pelosi's statement was the view of the entire administration, and if...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is Deadliest Disease In America

The list of diseases that kill Americans has been upended. In 2019, no one died from a COVID-19 infection. Since March 2020 (or perhaps a month earlier), the virus has killed almost one million people in the U.S. Additionally, medical experts believe that even if the spread of the virus is brought partially under control, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
REAL ESTATE
The Hill

The Hill

523K+
Followers
63K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy