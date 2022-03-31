Slightly more Americans satisfied with direction of US: Gallup

Tweet

Slightly more Americans are satisfied with the direction of the U.S. than in recent months, according to a new Gallup survey.

Twenty-four percent of respondents told the survey giant in March that they are satisfied with the way things are going in the U.S., while 75 percent said they are dissatisfied. One percent of those polled said they did not have an opinion.

The satisfaction rate has remained relatively steady since August, ranging between 17 percent and 24 percent.

The most recent survey — taken from March 1 to March 18 — did show a slightly higher rate of satisfaction than in February and January, when Gallup found that 21 percent and 17 percent of Americans approved of the path the U.S. was on, respectively.

Democrats were more satisfied with the direction of the U.S. this month compared to Republicans and independents, according to Gallup, continuing a trend that has sustained since President Biden’s inauguration. Forty-six percent of Democrats gave the country’s trajectory positive marks, while 23 percent of independents and three Republicans agreed.

Democrats’ satisfaction rate, however, increased considerably from March, shooting up 11 percentage points. That rise may reflect the COVID-19 situation improving in the U.S., according to Gallup.

The number of daily coronavirus cases and deaths has decreased since January, when the U.S. was experiencing a spike in COVID-19 driven largely by the omicron variant.

Republicans and Democrats saw a small rise in satisfaction rate between February and March, increasing 1 percentage point and 2 percentage points, respectively.

According to Gallup, March’s satisfaction numbers illustrate that economic concerns will likely continue to stifle contentment among Americans until inflation decreases, despite COVID-19 cases falling.

Gallup surveyed 1,017 adults in the U.S. for the new poll, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.