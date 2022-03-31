Valero Texas Open live stream 2022: how to watch PGA golf online and without cable

Rory McIlroy wants that Career Grand Slam, so he is among the stars teeing it up at the 2022 Valero Texas Open, which starts Thursday at TPC San Antonio. McIlroy can complete the feat if he can win his fifth major championship in Augusta National Golf Club next week. He has his U.S. Open and British Open titles and two PGA Championships, but he covets a green jacket. That is why he is playing in San Antonio for the first time since his only appearance in the Texas Open since 2013. He will be joined by defending champion Jordan Spieth, 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama and a bevy of surging young players in the 2022 Texas Open field. McIlroy is the 8-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Valero Texas Open golf odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Spieth is priced at 16-1, Corey Conners is 18-1 and Matsuyama and Abraham Ancer are 20-1.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO