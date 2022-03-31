ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 in Oregon, March 31

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 24 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 7,139, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. OHA reported 387 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to...

KGW

Contagious omicron subvariant present in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore — An extra-contagious version of the omicron variant that is fueling COVID-19 surges in parts of Europe and Asia has been found in the wastewater of some Oregon communities. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Oregon State University collected samples from more than 40 wastewater plants statewide, providing officials...
OREGON STATE
Mollala Pioneer

Oregon OSHA to revise COVID-19 workplace guidelines

With limited exceptions, all remaining industry-specific and activity-specific workplace guidance will be repealed.Oregon OSHA is updating its COVID-19 workplace guidelines. In an email, agency spokesman Aaron Corvin confirmed that changes to workplace rules are coming. "We expect to initiate rulemaking to make changes to the COVID rule for all workplaces this week," he said. An agency memo states that, with the exception of first responders, firefighters, emergency medical services and non-emergency medical transport sectors, Oregon OSHA "will repeal all other remaining industry-specific and activity-specific workplace guidance." Workplace requirements for "exceptional risk workplaces" — defined by OSHA as workplaces involving direct...
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oregonian

Small COVID-19 hospitalization bump forecast for spring in Oregon

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oregon could climb to around 300 this spring due to a particularly infectious coronavirus subvariant and the state’s decision to lift mask requirements, a new Oregon Health & Science University forecast predicted Friday. The projected bump in hospitalizations is minuscule compared to the peaks reached during...
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Oregon’s Annual Unemployment Rate Compares to the Nation

The annual unemployment rate in the United States jumped to 8.1% in 2020, up from 3.7% in 2019, reversing a decade-long trend of falling jobless rates. The surge was largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the spread of the virus. However, as public policy priorities have shifted away from COVID-19 precautions […]
OREGON STATE

