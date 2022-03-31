COVID-19 in Oregon, March 31

With limited exceptions, all remaining industry-specific and activity-specific workplace guidance will be repealed.Oregon OSHA is updating its COVID-19 workplace guidelines. In an email, agency spokesman Aaron Corvin confirmed that changes to workplace rules are coming. "We expect to initiate rulemaking to make changes to the COVID rule for all workplaces this week," he said. An agency memo states that, with the exception of first responders, firefighters, emergency medical services and non-emergency medical transport sectors, Oregon OSHA "will repeal all other remaining industry-specific and activity-specific workplace guidance." Workplace requirements for "exceptional risk workplaces" — defined by OSHA as workplaces involving direct...
