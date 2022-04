Click here to read the full article. Record high inflation hasn’t put a damper on consumer spending. The U.S. Census Bureau reported today that retail and food service sales in February 2022 totaled $658.1 billion, marking a seasonally adjusted 0.3% increase from the previous month and a 17.6% leap from February 2021. The Bureau also amended its number for January sales to represent a sales total of $656.1 billion, or a 4.9% increase from December. This growth in spending came as inflation continues to climb to record levels. Consumer prices rose by 7.9% in February compared with a year ago, according to the Bureau...

BUSINESS ・ 15 DAYS AGO